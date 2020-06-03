13630 Via Varra

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court bocce court courtyard gym parking pool garage hot tub

I am being relocated and cannot stay the remainder of my lease. 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Pet friendly Apartment (unfurnished) available! 678 square feet on the 4th floor with 12 foot vaulted ceilings. Spacious open-concept kitchen with island, dishwasher, and all black matching range, refrigerator and microwave. Includes a built in wine rack. Sizeable living and dining room spaces. Roman style soaking tub/shower combo in bathroom. Walk-in-closet. Full size washer & dryer in unit. 4th Floor Balcony overlooking a quiet courtyard/pool area. Covered secured and private parking garage - monthly garage parking fee included in monthly rent. Conveniently located 1 mile from the Flat Iron Crossings Mall, 5 minutes from the Boulder Turnpike and less than 30 minutes from Downtown Denver. The property itself features a fitness center (open 24/7), a resort style pool and spa, a rooftop basketball court, bocce ball courts and is both a gated and smoke free community! A sublease agreement will be put in place between the current Tenant and the Sublease Tenant. Subleasing Tenant will be responsible for rent and utilities. All utilities will be placed in the Subleasing Tenants name. Rent & utilities will be paid to the Leasing Office by the Subleasing Tenant. Subleasing Tenant will be subject to a credit check. Short-term sublease starting 01 March 2020 through 01 July 2020 with possibility to renew through the Propertys Leasing office!