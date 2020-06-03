All apartments in Broomfield
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

13630 Via Varra

13630 Via Varra · No Longer Available
Location

13630 Via Varra, Broomfield, CO 80020

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
I am being relocated and cannot stay the remainder of my lease. 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Pet friendly Apartment (unfurnished) available! 678 square feet on the 4th floor with 12 foot vaulted ceilings. Spacious open-concept kitchen with island, dishwasher, and all black matching range, refrigerator and microwave. Includes a built in wine rack. Sizeable living and dining room spaces. Roman style soaking tub/shower combo in bathroom. Walk-in-closet. Full size washer & dryer in unit. 4th Floor Balcony overlooking a quiet courtyard/pool area. Covered secured and private parking garage - monthly garage parking fee included in monthly rent. Conveniently located 1 mile from the Flat Iron Crossings Mall, 5 minutes from the Boulder Turnpike and less than 30 minutes from Downtown Denver. The property itself features a fitness center (open 24/7), a resort style pool and spa, a rooftop basketball court, bocce ball courts and is both a gated and smoke free community! A sublease agreement will be put in place between the current Tenant and the Sublease Tenant. Subleasing Tenant will be responsible for rent and utilities. All utilities will be placed in the Subleasing Tenants name. Rent & utilities will be paid to the Leasing Office by the Subleasing Tenant. Subleasing Tenant will be subject to a credit check. Short-term sublease starting 01 March 2020 through 01 July 2020 with possibility to renew through the Propertys Leasing office!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13630 Via Varra have any available units?
13630 Via Varra doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 13630 Via Varra have?
Some of 13630 Via Varra's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13630 Via Varra currently offering any rent specials?
13630 Via Varra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13630 Via Varra pet-friendly?
No, 13630 Via Varra is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broomfield.
Does 13630 Via Varra offer parking?
Yes, 13630 Via Varra offers parking.
Does 13630 Via Varra have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13630 Via Varra offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13630 Via Varra have a pool?
Yes, 13630 Via Varra has a pool.
Does 13630 Via Varra have accessible units?
No, 13630 Via Varra does not have accessible units.
Does 13630 Via Varra have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13630 Via Varra has units with dishwashers.

