Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:30 AM

13479 Glen Cir

13479 Glen Circle · No Longer Available
Location

13479 Glen Circle, Broomfield, CO 80020
Westlake Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful home with an open floor plan situated on a corner lot with a large master suite, two additional bedrooms, and 2 & 1/2 bathrooms. Hardwood Ceramic floors, AC, mountain views, and a great backyard with patio and fenced yard. 3 car garage and partial unfinished basement, which is great for storage. Desirable neighborhood in the Adams 12 Legacy High School district. Close to 1-25 and Boulder. Pets will be considered with an additional deposit. Go to rentdenvernow.com to make application and view more pictures. Call Linda for showing at 303-994-2689 or office at 303-221-7772. All adults 18 and over must make application, $25.00 fee per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13479 Glen Cir have any available units?
13479 Glen Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 13479 Glen Cir have?
Some of 13479 Glen Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13479 Glen Cir currently offering any rent specials?
13479 Glen Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13479 Glen Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 13479 Glen Cir is pet friendly.
Does 13479 Glen Cir offer parking?
Yes, 13479 Glen Cir offers parking.
Does 13479 Glen Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13479 Glen Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13479 Glen Cir have a pool?
No, 13479 Glen Cir does not have a pool.
Does 13479 Glen Cir have accessible units?
No, 13479 Glen Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 13479 Glen Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13479 Glen Cir has units with dishwashers.

