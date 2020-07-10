13479 Glen Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful home with an open floor plan situated on a corner lot with a large master suite, two additional bedrooms, and 2 & 1/2 bathrooms. Hardwood Ceramic floors, AC, mountain views, and a great backyard with patio and fenced yard. 3 car garage and partial unfinished basement, which is great for storage. Desirable neighborhood in the Adams 12 Legacy High School district. Close to 1-25 and Boulder. Pets will be considered with an additional deposit. Go to rentdenvernow.com to make application and view more pictures. Call Linda for showing at 303-994-2689 or office at 303-221-7772. All adults 18 and over must make application, $25.00 fee per adult.