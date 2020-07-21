13218 Alcott Cir

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom single Family home! - Property Id: 82017



Beautifully remodeled with brand new floors, new paint, 3 bedroom, 2 full bath on a quiet little cul de sac. Gorgeous large yard with Deck and Gazebo, great for entertaining. Master suite in basement, other two rooms upstairs. Washer and Dryer included! Attached 2 car garage.

Beautiful home, must see!



Neighborhood Description

Quiet Neighborhood, 5 minutes from I-25, 10 minutes from Highway 36.

Across from Alex and Michael's pond. Perfect for a walk.



What I love about the home:



Huge Deck. Great Master Bath with Jetted Tub. Heated Garage. Master Suite in basement, Very large back yard, professionally maintained and included with the cost of rent.



Pets allowed. $250 Non Refundable Pet deposit for first pet, $100 for each additional. $25/month added to rent for cat or small dog (35lb and under). $50/month added for large dogs (over 35lb)



Tenant responsible for upkeep, and all utilities, large lawn is maintained professionally.

