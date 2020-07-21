All apartments in Broomfield
Last updated January 14 2020

13218 Alcott Cir

13218 Alcott Circle · No Longer Available
Location

13218 Alcott Circle, Broomfield, CO 80020
Westlake Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom single Family home! - Property Id: 82017

Beautifully remodeled with brand new floors, new paint, 3 bedroom, 2 full bath on a quiet little cul de sac. Gorgeous large yard with Deck and Gazebo, great for entertaining. Master suite in basement, other two rooms upstairs. Washer and Dryer included! Attached 2 car garage.
Beautiful home, must see!

Neighborhood Description
Quiet Neighborhood, 5 minutes from I-25, 10 minutes from Highway 36.
Across from Alex and Michael's pond. Perfect for a walk.

What I love about the home:

Huge Deck. Great Master Bath with Jetted Tub. Heated Garage. Master Suite in basement, Very large back yard, professionally maintained and included with the cost of rent.

Pets allowed. $250 Non Refundable Pet deposit for first pet, $100 for each additional. $25/month added to rent for cat or small dog (35lb and under). $50/month added for large dogs (over 35lb)

Tenant responsible for upkeep, and all utilities, large lawn is maintained professionally.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/82017
Property Id 82017

(RLNE5371247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13218 Alcott Cir have any available units?
13218 Alcott Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 13218 Alcott Cir have?
Some of 13218 Alcott Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13218 Alcott Cir currently offering any rent specials?
13218 Alcott Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13218 Alcott Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 13218 Alcott Cir is pet friendly.
Does 13218 Alcott Cir offer parking?
Yes, 13218 Alcott Cir offers parking.
Does 13218 Alcott Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13218 Alcott Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13218 Alcott Cir have a pool?
No, 13218 Alcott Cir does not have a pool.
Does 13218 Alcott Cir have accessible units?
No, 13218 Alcott Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 13218 Alcott Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13218 Alcott Cir has units with dishwashers.
