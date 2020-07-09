12572 Maria Cir

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Available June 13. Welcome to this lovely, 3-bedroom home, in a great Broomfield neighborhood! The kitchen was redone in 2018, with new counters, sink, cabinets, and flooring. The new ceramic wood-look floor tile extends into the front room. Well-kept home has updated garage with plenty of storage, a great open floor plan and gets plenty of sunlight. Your dogs will love the large, fenced-in backyard (7000 sqft lot), while you enjoy the spacious concrete patio great for entertaining. Finished basement area could be used as a 4th bedroom! This home is across the street from Brandywine Park with playgrounds, tennis courts and walking trails. Short walk to Mountain View elementary school. There are two great open spaces (Broomfield Commons and Metzger Farm) both less than a 10 minutesâ walk. Only 20 minute drive to downtown Boulder, 25 minutes to downtown Denver. Wagon Road Park-n-ride is only 6-minutes away for downtown commuters. Plenty of shopping and restaurants within walking distance as well. Washer/Dryer hook-ups. Dogs considered on a case by case situation with additional pet deposit ($200 per dog). Schedule your showing today at www.ViewMyHomes.com. One-time $150 admin fee and $7 per month P&R fee applies. Apps $55/per adult.