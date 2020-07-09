All apartments in Broomfield
12572 Maria Cir
Last updated June 8 2020 at 12:40 PM

12572 Maria Cir

12572 Maria Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12572 Maria Circle, Broomfield, CO 80020
Brandywine

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Available June 13. Welcome to this lovely, 3-bedroom home, in a great Broomfield neighborhood! The kitchen was redone in 2018, with new counters, sink, cabinets, and flooring. The new ceramic wood-look floor tile extends into the front room. Well-kept home has updated garage with plenty of storage, a great open floor plan and gets plenty of sunlight. Your dogs will love the large, fenced-in backyard (7000 sqft lot), while you enjoy the spacious concrete patio great for entertaining. Finished basement area could be used as a 4th bedroom! This home is across the street from Brandywine Park with playgrounds, tennis courts and walking trails. Short walk to Mountain View elementary school. There are two great open spaces (Broomfield Commons and Metzger Farm) both less than a 10 minutesâ walk. Only 20 minute drive to downtown Boulder, 25 minutes to downtown Denver. Wagon Road Park-n-ride is only 6-minutes away for downtown commuters. Plenty of shopping and restaurants within walking distance as well. Washer/Dryer hook-ups. Dogs considered on a case by case situation with additional pet deposit ($200 per dog). Schedule your showing today at www.ViewMyHomes.com. One-time $150 admin fee and $7 per month P&R fee applies. Apps $55/per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12572 Maria Cir have any available units?
12572 Maria Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 12572 Maria Cir have?
Some of 12572 Maria Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12572 Maria Cir currently offering any rent specials?
12572 Maria Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12572 Maria Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 12572 Maria Cir is pet friendly.
Does 12572 Maria Cir offer parking?
Yes, 12572 Maria Cir offers parking.
Does 12572 Maria Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12572 Maria Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12572 Maria Cir have a pool?
Yes, 12572 Maria Cir has a pool.
Does 12572 Maria Cir have accessible units?
No, 12572 Maria Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 12572 Maria Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 12572 Maria Cir does not have units with dishwashers.

