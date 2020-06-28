12419 Vrain Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Lovely, sun-filled 3 BED/3.5 BATH home in Broomfield - Available October 18st! - Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Willow Park neighborhood of Broomfield - available for a October 18th move in! This spacious home has an inviting, open floor plan with plenty of great natural light. Updated kitchen with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen walks out to the large, fenced-in backyard. Enjoy a cup of coffee in the morning on your shaded back patio! HUGE master suite with enough room for a living area. Walk in closet's. Large finished basement with full bath. Washer/dryer included. 2 car, attached garage.



This peaceful home is in a fabulous location! Walking distance to Country Vista Park and easy access to US 36 for commuters. Nearby endless shopping and restaurants.



Pets negotiable. Tenants pay utilities.



Schools: Mountain View Elementary, Westlake Middle, and Legacy High.



