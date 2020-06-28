All apartments in Broomfield
Find more places like 12419 Vrain Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broomfield, CO
/
12419 Vrain Circle
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

12419 Vrain Circle

12419 Vrain Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broomfield
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

12419 Vrain Circle, Broomfield, CO 80020
Willow Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Lovely, sun-filled 3 BED/3.5 BATH home in Broomfield - Available October 18st! - Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Willow Park neighborhood of Broomfield - available for a October 18th move in! This spacious home has an inviting, open floor plan with plenty of great natural light. Updated kitchen with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen walks out to the large, fenced-in backyard. Enjoy a cup of coffee in the morning on your shaded back patio! HUGE master suite with enough room for a living area. Walk in closet's. Large finished basement with full bath. Washer/dryer included. 2 car, attached garage.

This peaceful home is in a fabulous location! Walking distance to Country Vista Park and easy access to US 36 for commuters. Nearby endless shopping and restaurants.

Pets negotiable. Tenants pay utilities.

Schools: Mountain View Elementary, Westlake Middle, and Legacy High.

Please call Fox Property Management at 720.583.4369 to set up a showing today!

(RLNE5105644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12419 Vrain Circle have any available units?
12419 Vrain Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broomfield, CO.
How much is rent in Broomfield, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Broomfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 12419 Vrain Circle have?
Some of 12419 Vrain Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12419 Vrain Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12419 Vrain Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12419 Vrain Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 12419 Vrain Circle is pet friendly.
Does 12419 Vrain Circle offer parking?
Yes, 12419 Vrain Circle offers parking.
Does 12419 Vrain Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12419 Vrain Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12419 Vrain Circle have a pool?
No, 12419 Vrain Circle does not have a pool.
Does 12419 Vrain Circle have accessible units?
No, 12419 Vrain Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12419 Vrain Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 12419 Vrain Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Flatirons
13585 Via Varra Rd
Broomfield, CO 80020
Stonegate
11815 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
Harvest Station
11775 Wadsworth Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80020
Arista Uptown
8500 Arista Pl
Broomfield, CO 80021
Touchstone Modern Apartment Homes
11996 Ridge Pkwy
Broomfield, CO 80021
Camden Flatirons
120 Edgeview Dr
Broomfield, CO 80021
Camden Interlocken
705 Eldorado Blvd
Broomfield, CO 80021
Willow Run Village Apartments
12621 Zuni St
Broomfield, CO 80020

Similar Pages

Broomfield 1 BedroomsBroomfield 2 Bedrooms
Broomfield Apartments with Washer-DryerBroomfield Pet Friendly Places
Broomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broomfield Urban Transit VillageInterlocken
Willow Run

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College