Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage

10811 N Montane Drive Available 04/01/20 New Build in Skyestone 55+ Community - Brand new 2 bed, 2 bath Villa in the newest 55+ community in Broomfield. Corian countertops, SS appliances, tankless water heater, washer/dryer, attached 2 car garage. (New frig and window treatments installed after photos were taken). Pet negotiable. No smoking. No marijuana.



This is truly easy living with resort-style amenities. Check out the community at: skyestone.taylormorrison.com and schedule a showing!



(RLNE4193335)