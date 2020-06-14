All apartments in Boulder
Boulder, CO
5143 Pierre Street
5143 Pierre Street

5143 Pierre Street · (303) 545-6000
Location

5143 Pierre Street, Boulder, CO 80304
Dakota Ridge

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5143 Pierre Street · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
playground
garage
5143 Pierre Street Available 06/01/20 Three Bedroom Home Available in Dakota Ridge Village in Boulder - Dakota Ridge Village Elegant three-bedroom, two and a half bath Markel-designed home for rent with a finished basement features high-end finishes and excellent views throughout. This home borders open space in one of Boulder's most desirable neighborhoods. Giant living room and master bedroom windows give excellent views of mountains and plains. This home has a covered front porch, large master bedroom balcony, and rear deck with an internal and external gas fireplace, lovely no-maintenance landscaping and three-season blooms. Just a few yards from open space and great trails. This neighborhood is sophisticated yet extremely kid and pet friendly with parks, playgrounds, and a strong sense of community. Walking distance to coffee shops and restaurants. Finishes are up to date, top-quality stone, steel, and wood. High-grade stainless-steel kitchen appliances are in excellent condition.

- RHL- pending with the city / no more than 2 unrelated -

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4520578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5143 Pierre Street have any available units?
5143 Pierre Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5143 Pierre Street have?
Some of 5143 Pierre Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5143 Pierre Street currently offering any rent specials?
5143 Pierre Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5143 Pierre Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5143 Pierre Street is pet friendly.
Does 5143 Pierre Street offer parking?
Yes, 5143 Pierre Street does offer parking.
Does 5143 Pierre Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5143 Pierre Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5143 Pierre Street have a pool?
No, 5143 Pierre Street does not have a pool.
Does 5143 Pierre Street have accessible units?
No, 5143 Pierre Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5143 Pierre Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5143 Pierre Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5143 Pierre Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5143 Pierre Street has units with air conditioning.
