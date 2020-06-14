Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly coffee bar parking playground garage

5143 Pierre Street Available 06/01/20 Three Bedroom Home Available in Dakota Ridge Village in Boulder - Dakota Ridge Village Elegant three-bedroom, two and a half bath Markel-designed home for rent with a finished basement features high-end finishes and excellent views throughout. This home borders open space in one of Boulder's most desirable neighborhoods. Giant living room and master bedroom windows give excellent views of mountains and plains. This home has a covered front porch, large master bedroom balcony, and rear deck with an internal and external gas fireplace, lovely no-maintenance landscaping and three-season blooms. Just a few yards from open space and great trails. This neighborhood is sophisticated yet extremely kid and pet friendly with parks, playgrounds, and a strong sense of community. Walking distance to coffee shops and restaurants. Finishes are up to date, top-quality stone, steel, and wood. High-grade stainless-steel kitchen appliances are in excellent condition.



- RHL- pending with the city / no more than 2 unrelated -



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4520578)