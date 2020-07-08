All apartments in Aurora
6753 S. Winnipeg Circle #101
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:04 AM

6753 S. Winnipeg Circle #101

6753 South Winnipeg Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6753 South Winnipeg Circle, Aurora, CO 80016
Saddle Rock Golf Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Dream Location! - Easy access to The Tech Center or DIA via E-470, and 5 minutes to Southlands Mall and Saddle Rock Golf Course*just a few steps from this unit is a resort-like pool area with sunken hot tub and gazebo with picnic tables*new hardwoods on main level and new carpet throughout*soaring 2 story great room w/cozy gas fireplace*kitchen has a new stainless French door fridge and microwave (not pictured,) and large walk-in pantry*open loft with its own decc*master features trey ceiling and private deck, and triple-arched entry into the 5 piece master bath and massive walk-in closet*Other amenities include attached 2 car garage, A/C, stucco exterior w/tile roof, new paint throughout, new curtains, and water/trash included*HOA includes access to other Saddle Rock community pools and amenities in addition to the Prairie Ridge pool and facilities*available immediately*Pets are O.K.*Pet deposit is $400/pet*Security Deposit is one months rent*Set showings via text only 7207952373

(RLNE5395078)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6753 S. Winnipeg Circle #101 have any available units?
6753 S. Winnipeg Circle #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 6753 S. Winnipeg Circle #101 have?
Some of 6753 S. Winnipeg Circle #101's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6753 S. Winnipeg Circle #101 currently offering any rent specials?
6753 S. Winnipeg Circle #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6753 S. Winnipeg Circle #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6753 S. Winnipeg Circle #101 is pet friendly.
Does 6753 S. Winnipeg Circle #101 offer parking?
Yes, 6753 S. Winnipeg Circle #101 offers parking.
Does 6753 S. Winnipeg Circle #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6753 S. Winnipeg Circle #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6753 S. Winnipeg Circle #101 have a pool?
Yes, 6753 S. Winnipeg Circle #101 has a pool.
Does 6753 S. Winnipeg Circle #101 have accessible units?
No, 6753 S. Winnipeg Circle #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 6753 S. Winnipeg Circle #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6753 S. Winnipeg Circle #101 does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
