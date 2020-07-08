6753 S. Winnipeg Circle #101

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Dream Location! - Easy access to The Tech Center or DIA via E-470, and 5 minutes to Southlands Mall and Saddle Rock Golf Course*just a few steps from this unit is a resort-like pool area with sunken hot tub and gazebo with picnic tables*new hardwoods on main level and new carpet throughout*soaring 2 story great room w/cozy gas fireplace*kitchen has a new stainless French door fridge and microwave (not pictured,) and large walk-in pantry*open loft with its own decc*master features trey ceiling and private deck, and triple-arched entry into the 5 piece master bath and massive walk-in closet*Other amenities include attached 2 car garage, A/C, stucco exterior w/tile roof, new paint throughout, new curtains, and water/trash included*HOA includes access to other Saddle Rock community pools and amenities in addition to the Prairie Ridge pool and facilities*available immediately*Pets are O.K.*Pet deposit is $400/pet*Security Deposit is one months rent*Set showings via text only 7207952373



(RLNE5395078)