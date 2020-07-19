All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 4068 South Atchison Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
4068 South Atchison Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4068 South Atchison Way

4068 South Atchison Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4068 South Atchison Way, Aurora, CO 80014
Meadow Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
24hr gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
24hr gym
*** ASK ABOUT OUR FREE RENT PROGRAM!! ***

***Section 8 Accepted***

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #715959.

This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in the Pier Point Village IV will welcome you with 1280 square feet of living space!

This condo offers many great features including a wide, open floor plan. Other great features of this condo include a wall A/C unit, new paint, new carpets, new granite countertops, energy efficient windows, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, a washer and dryer in unit, and a loft space that could be used as another living room or home office. Curl up with a book next to the cozy wood-burning fireplace.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony or patio. Within walking distance is Carson Park and Cherry Creek State Park. Just a short drive to the Denver Tech Center, 24 hour fitness, and the Town Center at Aurora, which has many shopping and dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to Parker Road, Quincy Ave, Hampden, and I225.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

*** ASK ABOUT OUR FREE RENT PROGRAM!! ***

***Section 8 Accepted***

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #715959.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4068 South Atchison Way have any available units?
4068 South Atchison Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 4068 South Atchison Way have?
Some of 4068 South Atchison Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4068 South Atchison Way currently offering any rent specials?
4068 South Atchison Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4068 South Atchison Way pet-friendly?
No, 4068 South Atchison Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 4068 South Atchison Way offer parking?
No, 4068 South Atchison Way does not offer parking.
Does 4068 South Atchison Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4068 South Atchison Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4068 South Atchison Way have a pool?
No, 4068 South Atchison Way does not have a pool.
Does 4068 South Atchison Way have accessible units?
No, 4068 South Atchison Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4068 South Atchison Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4068 South Atchison Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way
Aurora, CO 80012
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir
Aurora, CO 80016
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St
Aurora, CO 80014
Westridge Apartments
445 N Helena Ct
Aurora, CO 80011
Aspen Ridge
18851 E Baltic Pl
Aurora, CO 80013
Landon Park Apartment Homes
100 S Sable Blvd
Aurora, CO 80012
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Knollwood Apartments
15196 E Louisiana Dr
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College