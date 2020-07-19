4068 South Atchison Way

Amenities

This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in the Pier Point Village IV will welcome you with 1280 square feet of living space!



This condo offers many great features including a wide, open floor plan. Other great features of this condo include a wall A/C unit, new paint, new carpets, new granite countertops, energy efficient windows, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, a washer and dryer in unit, and a loft space that could be used as another living room or home office. Curl up with a book next to the cozy wood-burning fireplace.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony or patio. Within walking distance is Carson Park and Cherry Creek State Park. Just a short drive to the Denver Tech Center, 24 hour fitness, and the Town Center at Aurora, which has many shopping and dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to Parker Road, Quincy Ave, Hampden, and I225.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



