2285 Hanover St Available 09/01/19 Updated 4 Bed (nonconforming) 1-3/4 Bath Home - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, AUGUST 24, 2019 FROM 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM



This is a nonconforming 4 bedroom 1 and 3/4 bath home with a basement and enclosed sitting room in the back. 2 of the bedrooms are upstairs and 2 are downstairs with 1 of the downstairs bedrooms being nonconforming as there is no window. The larger bedroom downstairs is big enough to act as a 2nd family room if you prefer. There is a large fenced in backyard with plenty of room for pets and kids to play. The all rock front yard landscaping requires no water which helps keep your utility bills low.



Please visit our website www.MIERentals.com to complete the application.



All occupants over 18 must complete an online application and be listed on the lease as a responsible party. There is a $25 Non-Refundable Application fee for each applicant.



Application Requirements



Verifiable income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount

Minimum credit score of 600

No prior evictions



We must be able to verify employment. Please be sure to upload a copy of the last 30 days of pay stubs.



A copy of a government issued photo ID is also required.



Each applicant should have rental references. Phone numbers and addresses must be verifiable. If we can't verify the information provided, we cannot process the application.



A final decision will be made based on all collected information.



2 Year Lease required



Resident responsible for all utilities (water, gas, electric, trash, etc)



Dogs allowed



$200 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet



Additional $25 Monthly Pet Rent for all pets



No Cats Allowed



