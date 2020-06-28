All apartments in Aurora
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

2285 Hanover St

2285 Hanover Street · No Longer Available
Location

2285 Hanover Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
2285 Hanover St Available 09/01/19 Updated 4 Bed (nonconforming) 1-3/4 Bath Home - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, AUGUST 24, 2019 FROM 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM

This is a nonconforming 4 bedroom 1 and 3/4 bath home with a basement and enclosed sitting room in the back. 2 of the bedrooms are upstairs and 2 are downstairs with 1 of the downstairs bedrooms being nonconforming as there is no window. The larger bedroom downstairs is big enough to act as a 2nd family room if you prefer. There is a large fenced in backyard with plenty of room for pets and kids to play. The all rock front yard landscaping requires no water which helps keep your utility bills low.

4 Bedroom
1 3/4 Bathroom
New Carpet
Updated Bathrooms
Fenced Yard
1 Car Garage

Please visit our website www.MIERentals.com to complete the application.

All occupants over 18 must complete an online application and be listed on the lease as a responsible party. There is a $25 Non-Refundable Application fee for each applicant.

Application Requirements

Verifiable income of at least 3 times the monthly rent amount
Minimum credit score of 600
No prior evictions

We must be able to verify employment. Please be sure to upload a copy of the last 30 days of pay stubs.

A copy of a government issued photo ID is also required.

Each applicant should have rental references. Phone numbers and addresses must be verifiable. If we can't verify the information provided, we cannot process the application.

A final decision will be made based on all collected information.

2 Year Lease required

Resident responsible for all utilities (water, gas, electric, trash, etc)

Dogs allowed

$200 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet

Additional $25 Monthly Pet Rent for all pets

Please visit our website www.MIERentals.com to complete the application and view our available properties.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2526810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2285 Hanover St have any available units?
2285 Hanover St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2285 Hanover St have?
Some of 2285 Hanover St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2285 Hanover St currently offering any rent specials?
2285 Hanover St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2285 Hanover St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2285 Hanover St is pet friendly.
Does 2285 Hanover St offer parking?
Yes, 2285 Hanover St offers parking.
Does 2285 Hanover St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2285 Hanover St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2285 Hanover St have a pool?
No, 2285 Hanover St does not have a pool.
Does 2285 Hanover St have accessible units?
No, 2285 Hanover St does not have accessible units.
Does 2285 Hanover St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2285 Hanover St does not have units with dishwashers.
