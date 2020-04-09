All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 1789 S Pitkin Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
1789 S Pitkin Cir
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

1789 S Pitkin Cir

1789 South Pitkin Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Aurora Highlands
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1789 South Pitkin Circle, Aurora, CO 80017
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- This is a fabulous 3 bedroom home in the desirable Deerpointe community! This great single-family home is recently renovated and will be ready for move in by 6/10.

The eat-in kitchen has all black appliances, a glass-top stove, and is just the right size for preparing meals for one or many. There is a large living room with a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and three spacious bedrooms on the upper level.

There is a maintenance-free private yard to enjoy, accessible from the kitchen eating area as well as the gate near the entry. This home is located near shopping, dining, entertainment and bus lines.

One cat or small dog (<30#) may be allowed with additional deposit

Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs.

Sorry, no Section 8.

(RLNE3508613)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1789 S Pitkin Cir have any available units?
1789 S Pitkin Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1789 S Pitkin Cir have?
Some of 1789 S Pitkin Cir's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1789 S Pitkin Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1789 S Pitkin Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1789 S Pitkin Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 1789 S Pitkin Cir is pet friendly.
Does 1789 S Pitkin Cir offer parking?
No, 1789 S Pitkin Cir does not offer parking.
Does 1789 S Pitkin Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1789 S Pitkin Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1789 S Pitkin Cir have a pool?
No, 1789 S Pitkin Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1789 S Pitkin Cir have accessible units?
No, 1789 S Pitkin Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1789 S Pitkin Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 1789 S Pitkin Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyons at Saddle Rock
6850 S Versailles Way
Aurora, CO 80016
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street
Aurora, CO 80014
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Carriage Green
15899 E 13th Pl
Aurora, CO 80011
Bristol Village
17201 E Walsh Way
Aurora, CO 80017
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St
Aurora, CO 80014
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College