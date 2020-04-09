1789 S Pitkin Cir

Amenities

- This is a fabulous 3 bedroom home in the desirable Deerpointe community! This great single-family home is recently renovated and will be ready for move in by 6/10.



The eat-in kitchen has all black appliances, a glass-top stove, and is just the right size for preparing meals for one or many. There is a large living room with a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and three spacious bedrooms on the upper level.



There is a maintenance-free private yard to enjoy, accessible from the kitchen eating area as well as the gate near the entry. This home is located near shopping, dining, entertainment and bus lines.



One cat or small dog (<30#) may be allowed with additional deposit



Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs.



Sorry, no Section 8.



