Aurora, CO
1392 Boston Street
Last updated August 26 2019 at 7:31 PM

1392 Boston Street

1392 Boston Street
Location

1392 Boston Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Del Mar Parkway

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss out on this affordable ground-level 1 bed / 1 bath row apartment in Aurora! The unit features hardwood-style flooring, an eat-in kitchen, spacious rooms and more! Additional $60 a month for water/sewer/trash. Residents are responsible for setting up gas/electric in their own name(s).Street parking. Shared yard. On-site coin-operated laundry facilities for all residents! Pets OK with $250 pet deposit and $35 per month pet rent. Call today to set up a showing! PLEASE NOTE: Photos may be of a similar model unit, layout and finishes may vary slightly.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1392 Boston Street have any available units?
1392 Boston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 1392 Boston Street currently offering any rent specials?
1392 Boston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1392 Boston Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1392 Boston Street is pet friendly.
Does 1392 Boston Street offer parking?
No, 1392 Boston Street does not offer parking.
Does 1392 Boston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1392 Boston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1392 Boston Street have a pool?
No, 1392 Boston Street does not have a pool.
Does 1392 Boston Street have accessible units?
No, 1392 Boston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1392 Boston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1392 Boston Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1392 Boston Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1392 Boston Street does not have units with air conditioning.
