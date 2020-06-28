1392 Boston Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly

Don't miss out on this affordable ground-level 1 bed / 1 bath row apartment in Aurora! The unit features hardwood-style flooring, an eat-in kitchen, spacious rooms and more! Additional $60 a month for water/sewer/trash. Residents are responsible for setting up gas/electric in their own name(s).Street parking. Shared yard. On-site coin-operated laundry facilities for all residents! Pets OK with $250 pet deposit and $35 per month pet rent. Call today to set up a showing! PLEASE NOTE: Photos may be of a similar model unit, layout and finishes may vary slightly.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.