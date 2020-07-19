Amenities

8571 Salvia Way Available 03/26/19 Gorgeous 3-Bedroom Leyden Rock Home with Spectacular Views!!! - You'll love coming home to this spacious and bright 3-bedroom/3-bathroom ranch home, located in Leyden Rock with sweeping views of the Rocky Mountains! The open concept, vaulted ceilings and large windows fill the home with an abundance of natural light. The gourmet kitchen includes gorgeous stainless appliances, quartz countertops, and a kitchen island. The finished basement offers an additional living area and storage space.



This new home community is filled with access to the Colorado great outdoors. Parks, trails, a clubhouse with swimming pool, basketball courts, and playgrounds are all just outside your front door. Easy access to 93 makes commuting to Boulder or Golden a breeze.



Landscaping is covered by HOA. Tenants are responsible for utilities. Security monitoring through Vivint is optional for additional $55/month. No smoking, no pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4706951)