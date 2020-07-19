All apartments in Arvada
8571 Salvia Way

8571 Salvia Way · No Longer Available
Location

8571 Salvia Way, Arvada, CO 80007

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
garage
8571 Salvia Way Available 03/26/19 Gorgeous 3-Bedroom Leyden Rock Home with Spectacular Views!!! - You'll love coming home to this spacious and bright 3-bedroom/3-bathroom ranch home, located in Leyden Rock with sweeping views of the Rocky Mountains! The open concept, vaulted ceilings and large windows fill the home with an abundance of natural light. The gourmet kitchen includes gorgeous stainless appliances, quartz countertops, and a kitchen island. The finished basement offers an additional living area and storage space.

This new home community is filled with access to the Colorado great outdoors. Parks, trails, a clubhouse with swimming pool, basketball courts, and playgrounds are all just outside your front door. Easy access to 93 makes commuting to Boulder or Golden a breeze.

Landscaping is covered by HOA. Tenants are responsible for utilities. Security monitoring through Vivint is optional for additional $55/month. No smoking, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4706951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8571 Salvia Way have any available units?
8571 Salvia Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arvada, CO.
How much is rent in Arvada, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arvada Rent Report.
What amenities does 8571 Salvia Way have?
Some of 8571 Salvia Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8571 Salvia Way currently offering any rent specials?
8571 Salvia Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8571 Salvia Way pet-friendly?
No, 8571 Salvia Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arvada.
Does 8571 Salvia Way offer parking?
Yes, 8571 Salvia Way offers parking.
Does 8571 Salvia Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8571 Salvia Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8571 Salvia Way have a pool?
Yes, 8571 Salvia Way has a pool.
Does 8571 Salvia Way have accessible units?
No, 8571 Salvia Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8571 Salvia Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8571 Salvia Way does not have units with dishwashers.
