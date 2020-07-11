Apartment List
99 Apartments for rent in Arvada, CO with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Arvada apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
$
13 Units Available
Olde Town Arvada Area
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
970 sqft
Residents enjoy coming home to this relaxing retreat, which sits on six acres of landscaped grounds. Apartments offer all major amenities in addition to an outdoor heated pool. Here, you'll escape the hustle and bustle.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
6 Units Available
Club Crest
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,314
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
900 sqft
Bright interiors with plank flooring. Private patio/balcony. Online rent payment available. Walking distance to Northridge Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
30 Units Available
Far Horizons
Copperwood Apartment Homes
8200 Sheridan Blvd, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,179
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
750 sqft
Playground with climbing structures and monkey bars. Pool surrounded by lounge chairs and shaded table seating. FIve minutes to US-36.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
44 Units Available
Arvada Plaza Area
Gateway Arvada Ridge
5458 Lee St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,455
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1211 sqft
Schedule your virtual tour today with our staff live from Gateway Arvada Ridge from the comfort of your home! We've planned Gateway to make you feel right at home, right from the start.
Results within 1 mile of Arvada
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
36 Units Available
Alvista Falls
6880 W 91st Ct, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,390
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
853 sqft
Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments with spacious rooms, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, and balcony. Located in Westminster, Colorado, within minutes of Denver's night-life, Boulder's charm, and renowned retreats and ski resorts.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
14 Units Available
Fruitdale
Newgate Apartments
10400 W 44th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1161 sqft
Newgate Apartments in Wheat Ridge, CO invites you to join our vibrant, welcoming neighborhood. We offer large, newly updated one and two bedroom apartments built with modern floor designs and packed with great amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Arvada
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
21 Units Available
Five Points
Point 21
2131 Lawrence St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,304
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1178 sqft
Access to nightlife district and stadiums. Fully equipped kitchen and beautiful view of the mountains and the city. Multipurpose theatre and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
$
35 Units Available
River North Art District
AMLI Denargo Market
2525 Wewatta Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,546
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,117
1223 sqft
Located in the desirable RiNo District in Denver and close to the beautiful Platte River Trail. Apartments feature luxury touches like W/D in unit, dishwasher, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
$
14 Units Available
Union Square
Elevate at Red Rocks
409 Zang St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,411
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1101 sqft
Generous storage, with walk-in closets for each bedroom in every floorplan. Resort-style pool with sun shelf and tanning deck. Fast access to US-6, green spaces, and multi-use trails.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
$
41 Units Available
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
AMLI Arista
8200 Arista Pl, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,481
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,316
1285 sqft
Residents offered apartments with large windows for great views of mountains and pool. Resident events hosted every month. Many tenants use the fitness center and heated pool/hot tub. Right next to Highway 36 for easy access to The Orchard Town Center, Soho Flatiron Mall, and more shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:03am
$
32 Units Available
Downtown Denver
AMLI Riverfront Green
1750 Little Raven Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,836
664 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,842
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1257 sqft
Near I-25 and area parks, next to the Riverfront. This upscale, resort-style community offers a pool with a sundeck, a courtyard, and a gym. Pet-friendly. Updated interiors with a patio or a balcony.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
53 Units Available
West Colfax
Vesty Park
3190 W 14th Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,128
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1116 sqft
A pet lovers paradise that borders a park. Enjoy modern, bright units with hardwood floors, private outdoor space and walk-in closets. Communal features include 24-hour gym and maintenance, an internet cafe, parking and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
30 Units Available
Highland
Infinity Lohi
2298 W 28th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,498
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,643
1127 sqft
Experience modern amenities, including a fitness center and a pet spa Near I-25 and downtown entertainment, including Downtown Aquarium and the Pepsi Center. Units feature views in every room and designer bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
16 Units Available
Downtown Denver
1880 Little Raven
1880 Little Raven Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,515
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,140
1110 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
24 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Cadence
1920 17th St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,570
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1050 sqft
Sustainability-focused community with efficient lighting systems, insulation, and windows. Weekly events including scotch tasting, concerts, and weekend breakfasts. On-site velo room for bike and ski gear maintenance. Located within blocks of Union Station and the 16th Street Mall.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
19 Units Available
Downtown Denver
The Battery on Blake Street
2120 Blake St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,325
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1169 sqft
Brand new community with never-lived-in homes. Billiards and bowling alley for residents for convenient entertainment. Courtyards with firepits. Resident portal for online rent payment and maintenance requests. Across the street from Coors Field.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
32 Units Available
Downtown Denver
Platform at Union Station
1650 Wewatta St, Denver, CO
Studio
$2,055
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,715
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1261 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
9 Units Available
Highland
Studio LoHi
2555 17th St., Denver, CO
Studio
$1,580
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
886 sqft
Designer kitchens with double-door refrigerators and smooth top stoves. Fitness center with cardio machines, free weights, and kettlebells. Just blocks to LoHi destinations like Little Man Ice Cream and Linger.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
29 Units Available
River North Art District
City Gate
2890 Brighton Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,215
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1146 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
35 Units Available
Five Points
The Metro Urban Apartments
2121 Delgany St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,370
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,415
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,233
1200 sqft
Located in downtown Denver near Coors Field, these homes feature designer lights, private patios and spacious closets. The pet-friendly community has a fitness center, a swimming pool and a business center, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
23 Units Available
Ezlyn Westminster
10305 Dover St, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,390
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
927 sqft
Newly renovated units that are centrally located between Boulder and Denver. Residents have on-site access to a large year-round pool and a brand new fitness center. Pet-friendly community that boasts a brand new dog park.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
43 Units Available
Central Westminster
Covell on the Promenade
6250 Promenade Dr N, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1327 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1652 sqft
Upscale one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with balconies and private patios, hardwood style flooring and high-end appliances. Community has swimming pool with lap area and spa, bike storage, and maintenance room.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
22 Units Available
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
Cortland Broomfield
11585 Destination Dr, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,495
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1462 sqft
Luxury apartments with quartz countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, double vanity, central A/C. Community has 24-hour gym, theater room, pool, hot tub, clubhouse and business centers. Pet-friendly with dog spa. Rocky Mountain views.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
$
17 Units Available
West Colfax
1515 Flats
1515 Vrain Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,184
475 sqft
Sloan's Lake Park, the Target shopping Center and Interstate 70 are all convenient to this location. Community features a penthouse lounge, yoga studio, rooftop deck, and media room. Apartments have high ceilings and quartz countertops.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Arvada, CO

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Arvada apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Arvada apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

