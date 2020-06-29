All apartments in Arvada
6703 Grandview Ave Unit A

6703 Grandview Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6703 Grandview Ave, Arvada, CO 80002
Olde Town Arvada Area

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
UNIQUE - Property Id: 100397

This unique small house is in the Stocke - Walters historic district .
It's a one off safe, very private - unusual in all,aspects from the east sun facing glass blocks to lighten your morning to the west facing garden window.
Situated In a garden, complete with a duck pond..
Inside we have
* Granite top kitchen with vaulted cieling and lost of storage.
*. Slate mountain mural in the bathroom - complete with a Jacazzi bath.
+ Private parking for one car - additional street parking, on a slow road.
* Large living room with French doors opening onto the pond area.
* Ceiling fan in each room.
* Plenty of strorage and many electric outlets.
* Swamp cooler to be replaced when the warm weather arrives.
* Green fingeres or maybe find out? There is a small raised Vega tab,e or flower bed available for growing your own.
Property Id 100397
Property Id 100397

(RLNE4706595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

