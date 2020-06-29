6703 Grandview Ave Unit A

Amenities
This unique small house is in the Stocke - Walters historic district .
It's a one off safe, very private - unusual in all,aspects from the east sun facing glass blocks to lighten your morning to the west facing garden window.
Situated In a garden, complete with a duck pond..
Inside we have
* Granite top kitchen with vaulted cieling and lost of storage.
*. Slate mountain mural in the bathroom - complete with a Jacazzi bath.
+ Private parking for one car - additional street parking, on a slow road.
* Large living room with French doors opening onto the pond area.
* Ceiling fan in each room.
* Plenty of strorage and many electric outlets.
* Swamp cooler to be replaced when the warm weather arrives.
* Green fingeres or maybe find out? There is a small raised Vega tab,e or flower bed available for growing your own.
