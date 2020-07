Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony hardwood floors granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill business center fire pit game room hot tub internet access pool table

Water Tower Flats is a place so unique it hardly seems right to call it just an apartment community. Here you will find single-level one and two bedroom homes, our very own fitness center and entertaining kitchen, and even a tanning booth just for residents. Located adjacent to Arvada's Olde Town district, Water Tower Flats offers you access to unique arts and culture at the Olde Town Theater or the Arvada Center for the Arts, and is just a 5 minute walk from the RTD Lightrail Station. Play a round at the nearby Indian Tree Golf Course, or enjoy the areas best shopping, dining, and entertainment. Commuting is easy as we are close to both Wadsworth and I-70 so you'll be within minutes of downtown Denver. The City of Arvada has a small town feel. The downtown area is where people want to be! A lot of effort has been put into this area to keep the historic look and feel of the past. There are many options when it comes to shops and restaurants. Some restaurants are outdoors in the warm months and people can enjoy a good meal while watching what is going on around them. From American cuisine to French to Chinese and everything in between, any appetite can be satisfied by Arvada restaurants. The Arvada area has four seasons that are enjoyed by all. There are activities that can be done outside all months out of the year. In the winter months, locals can spend time skiing or ice skating. In the summer months, people like to take advantage of the many hiking trails or the paths that lead to the nearby mountains. With so much in the area to do, it makes sense that more and more people are moving to this area.