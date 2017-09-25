All apartments in Arvada
/
Arvada, CO
/
6288 Jellison Way
Last updated November 8 2019

6288 Jellison Way

6288 Jellison Way · No Longer Available
Location

6288 Jellison Way, Arvada, CO 80004
Alta Vista Area

Amenities

Available NOW is this huge 4 bed 2 bath home in Arvada!! - To schedule a showing of this unit, contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.7488

Available NOW is this cute 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, with a i car attached automatic garage. Located near W 64th Ave and Miller St!

This beautiful home comes with living room, family room, wood burning fireplace, 1,156 partially finished basement and fenced back yard! Kitchen amenities include a refrigerator, electric range, dishwasher, microwave and a washer/ dryer! Unit also includes forced air heat and central a/c.

Rent is $2,200.00 per month and there is a minimum of $2,200.00 required for the security deposit or ask about our Surety Bond for minimal move in cost!

Tenant are responsible for all utilities!

Dogs and Cats are allowed at this property with an additional $50.00 pet rent plus $200.00 pet deposit PER dog and $400.00 PER cat.

View our 3D Tour here!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ZwHedvAkEgp

There is a $50 application fee required PER adult aged 18 or older. Approved applicants will be required to pay a flat one-time $60 administrative fee due at the time of move in.

To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.
-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.

To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.

Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

(RLNE5229667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

