7332 Bright Avenue

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great, two story Townhouse centrally located in a walking distance to Uptown Whittier, retail and restaurants. The unit offers freshly painted interior and all new carpeting upstairs, laminate flooring downstairs, newly installed window blinds, new stove and refrigerator vaulted ceilings upstairs, two spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. The bathroom upstairs has a brand new tub installed. There is a two car attached garage with direct access to the kitchen and a quaint, brick patio in front. Located in front of the pool. Lovely, ready to move in home.