Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:25 AM

7332 Bright Avenue

7332 Bright Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7332 Bright Avenue, Whittier, CA 90602
Whittier City

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great, two story Townhouse centrally located in a walking distance to Uptown Whittier, retail and restaurants. The unit offers freshly painted interior and all new carpeting upstairs, laminate flooring downstairs, newly installed window blinds, new stove and refrigerator vaulted ceilings upstairs, two spacious bedrooms with ample closet space. The bathroom upstairs has a brand new tub installed. There is a two car attached garage with direct access to the kitchen and a quaint, brick patio in front. Located in front of the pool. Lovely, ready to move in home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7332 Bright Avenue have any available units?
7332 Bright Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 7332 Bright Avenue have?
Some of 7332 Bright Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7332 Bright Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7332 Bright Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7332 Bright Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7332 Bright Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 7332 Bright Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7332 Bright Avenue offers parking.
Does 7332 Bright Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7332 Bright Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7332 Bright Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7332 Bright Avenue has a pool.
Does 7332 Bright Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7332 Bright Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7332 Bright Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7332 Bright Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7332 Bright Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7332 Bright Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
