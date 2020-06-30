Amenities
This spacious, downstairs 2 bedroom, 1 bath home within a couple blocks of Uptown Whittier may be just what you are looking for!
The address is 7226 Whittier Ave. Unit #1, Whittier, CA 90602. It is close to many amenities and transportation.
Because of the COVID-19 lockdown, we have suspended our open houses. If you meet all the requirements and are ready to apply, please see our online application link here: https://apply.link/3dEuX86
Features:
Right across from beautiful John Greenleaf Whittier Park
Close to uptown Whittier, shopping, restaurants, schools, and transportation
2 Bedrooms
1 Bathroom
Large Living room
Kitchen with lots of Cabinet Storage
Hallway with Storage Cabinets
Air conditioner
Garbage Disposal
Ceiling Fans
1 Reserved Carport Parking Space plus Street Parking
Water and trash paid
Landscaping paid
Monthly rent is $1575, with a Refundable Security Deposit of $1575 required.
Restrictions:
Maximum occupancy: 5 people
No smoking property
Requirements:
Verifiable monthly gross income of $3937 is required.
Security deposit equal of $1575 required, 1.5x if credit score between 580 and 670
Application required for every adult (18 years or older) for credit/criminal/eviction check.
No pets in this home.
No prior evictions, no criminal convictions for felonies, fraud, violence, drugs, or sex crimes.
Credit score above 580, no outstanding collections over $200. Prior bankruptcy may be considered.
WE VERIFY CREDIT, CRIMINAL, RENTAL HISTORY, AND PROOF OF INCOME.
An application required for every adult (18 years or older) for credit/criminal/eviction check. Application fee is $30 per adult (over age 17).
No Pets Allowed
