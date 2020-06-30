All apartments in Whittier
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

7226 Whittier Ave

7226 Whittier Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7226 Whittier Avenue, Whittier, CA 90602
Uptown Whittier

Amenities

garbage disposal
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This spacious, downstairs 2 bedroom, 1 bath home within a couple blocks of Uptown Whittier may be just what you are looking for!

The address is 7226 Whittier Ave. Unit #1, Whittier, CA 90602. It is close to many amenities and transportation.

Because of the COVID-19 lockdown, we have suspended our open houses. If you meet all the requirements and are ready to apply, please see our online application link here: https://apply.link/3dEuX86

Features:

Right across from beautiful John Greenleaf Whittier Park
Close to uptown Whittier, shopping, restaurants, schools, and transportation
2 Bedrooms
1 Bathroom
Large Living room
Kitchen with lots of Cabinet Storage
Hallway with Storage Cabinets
Air conditioner
Garbage Disposal
Ceiling Fans
1 Reserved Carport Parking Space plus Street Parking
Water and trash paid
Landscaping paid
Monthly rent is $1575, with a Refundable Security Deposit of $1575 required.

Restrictions:

Maximum occupancy: 5 people
No smoking property
Requirements:

Verifiable monthly gross income of $3937 is required.
Security deposit equal of $1575 required, 1.5x if credit score between 580 and 670
Application required for every adult (18 years or older) for credit/criminal/eviction check.
Maximum occupancy: 5 people
No pets in this home.
No prior evictions, no criminal convictions for felonies, fraud, violence, drugs, or sex crimes.
Credit score above 580, no outstanding collections over $200. Prior bankruptcy may be considered.
WE VERIFY CREDIT, CRIMINAL, RENTAL HISTORY, AND PROOF OF INCOME.

An application required for every adult (18 years or older) for credit/criminal/eviction check. Application fee is $30 per adult (over age 17).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5618614)

