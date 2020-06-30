Amenities

garbage disposal carport air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal Property Amenities carport parking

This spacious, downstairs 2 bedroom, 1 bath home within a couple blocks of Uptown Whittier may be just what you are looking for!



The address is 7226 Whittier Ave. Unit #1, Whittier, CA 90602. It is close to many amenities and transportation.



Because of the COVID-19 lockdown, we have suspended our open houses. If you meet all the requirements and are ready to apply, please see our online application link here: https://apply.link/3dEuX86



Features:



Right across from beautiful John Greenleaf Whittier Park

Close to uptown Whittier, shopping, restaurants, schools, and transportation

2 Bedrooms

1 Bathroom

Large Living room

Kitchen with lots of Cabinet Storage

Hallway with Storage Cabinets

Air conditioner

Garbage Disposal

Ceiling Fans

1 Reserved Carport Parking Space plus Street Parking

Water and trash paid

Landscaping paid

Monthly rent is $1575, with a Refundable Security Deposit of $1575 required.



Restrictions:



Maximum occupancy: 5 people

No smoking property

Requirements:



Verifiable monthly gross income of $3937 is required.

Security deposit equal of $1575 required, 1.5x if credit score between 580 and 670

Application required for every adult (18 years or older) for credit/criminal/eviction check.

Maximum occupancy: 5 people

No pets in this home.

No prior evictions, no criminal convictions for felonies, fraud, violence, drugs, or sex crimes.

Credit score above 580, no outstanding collections over $200. Prior bankruptcy may be considered.

WE VERIFY CREDIT, CRIMINAL, RENTAL HISTORY, AND PROOF OF INCOME.



An application required for every adult (18 years or older) for credit/criminal/eviction check. Application fee is $30 per adult (over age 17).



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5618614)