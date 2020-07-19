6241 Gretna Ave

Amenities
You will love getting to make this charming house your new home! The front exterior boasts an extended driveway with plenty of space, and a beautifully landscaped, low-maintenance yard, while the backyard is complete with a detached storage shed for your convenience. The interior features gorgeous wood beamed ceilings, a charming fireplace in the living room, perfect for cozy nights in, spacious bedrooms detailed with plenty of closet space for your convenience, and a kitchen that is equipped with updated appliances and plenty of cabinetry and countertop space for your culinary enjoyment! Make this your new home and apply today!