6241 Gretna Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

You will love getting to make this charming house your new home! The front exterior boasts an extended driveway with plenty of space, and a beautifully landscaped, low-maintenance yard, while the backyard is complete with a detached storage shed for your convenience. The interior features gorgeous wood beamed ceilings, a charming fireplace in the living room, perfect for cozy nights in, spacious bedrooms detailed with plenty of closet space for your convenience, and a kitchen that is equipped with updated appliances and plenty of cabinetry and countertop space for your culinary enjoyment! Make this your new home and apply today!