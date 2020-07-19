All apartments in Whittier
6241 Gretna Ave

6241 Gretna Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6241 Gretna Avenue, Whittier, CA 90601
Whittier City

Amenities

You will love getting to make this charming house your new home! The front exterior boasts an extended driveway with plenty of space, and a beautifully landscaped, low-maintenance yard, while the backyard is complete with a detached storage shed for your convenience. The interior features gorgeous wood beamed ceilings, a charming fireplace in the living room, perfect for cozy nights in, spacious bedrooms detailed with plenty of closet space for your convenience, and a kitchen that is equipped with updated appliances and plenty of cabinetry and countertop space for your culinary enjoyment! Make this your new home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6241 Gretna Ave have any available units?
6241 Gretna Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 6241 Gretna Ave have?
Some of 6241 Gretna Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6241 Gretna Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6241 Gretna Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6241 Gretna Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6241 Gretna Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6241 Gretna Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6241 Gretna Ave offers parking.
Does 6241 Gretna Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6241 Gretna Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6241 Gretna Ave have a pool?
No, 6241 Gretna Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6241 Gretna Ave have accessible units?
No, 6241 Gretna Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6241 Gretna Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6241 Gretna Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 6241 Gretna Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6241 Gretna Ave has units with air conditioning.
