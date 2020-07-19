5817 Friends Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

This beautiful craftsman home offers 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The property is located on a hillside that over looks the city of Whittier and is walking distance to Hellman Park Trailhead. Upon walking up to the home you are greeted with a large, spacious porch. As you enter the property, you are welcomed by a grand living room with a cozy fireplace. Just South of the living room sits a beautiful sunroom. The kitchen is furnished with white tile counter tops, & new appliances. This property also offers a basement for storage. As you head upstairs, an outside deck provides an amazing view of the city lights. This is the ideal family home.