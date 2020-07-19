All apartments in Whittier
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5817 Friends Avenue

5817 Friends Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5817 Friends Avenue, Whittier, CA 90601
Whittier City

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful craftsman home offers 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The property is located on a hillside that over looks the city of Whittier and is walking distance to Hellman Park Trailhead. Upon walking up to the home you are greeted with a large, spacious porch. As you enter the property, you are welcomed by a grand living room with a cozy fireplace. Just South of the living room sits a beautiful sunroom. The kitchen is furnished with white tile counter tops, & new appliances. This property also offers a basement for storage. As you head upstairs, an outside deck provides an amazing view of the city lights. This is the ideal family home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5817 Friends Avenue have any available units?
5817 Friends Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 5817 Friends Avenue have?
Some of 5817 Friends Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5817 Friends Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5817 Friends Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5817 Friends Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5817 Friends Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 5817 Friends Avenue offer parking?
No, 5817 Friends Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5817 Friends Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5817 Friends Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5817 Friends Avenue have a pool?
No, 5817 Friends Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5817 Friends Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5817 Friends Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5817 Friends Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5817 Friends Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5817 Friends Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5817 Friends Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
