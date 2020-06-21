10436 Portada Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Completely remodeled 4 bedroom, two full bath home with large vaulted ceiling family room, central air and heat. Remodeled kitchen with quartz granite counters, includes stainless double sided refrigerator, gas stove, built in microwave, dishwasher. Eating area in kitchen, formal dining room also. New windows refinished hardwood floors and newer carpet throughout home. Living room has wood burning fireplace. Double car garage with opener. Front and back sprinklers. Large covered custom patio in backyard. Beautifully fenced backyard. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Master bedroom has it's own bathroom with shower and has been remodeled. Tankless water heater. Water softener. Tile flooring in kitchen. Gardener included in rental price.