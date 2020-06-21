All apartments in Whittier
Find more places like 10436 Portada Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Whittier, CA
/
10436 Portada Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10436 Portada Drive

10436 Portada Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Whittier
See all
East Whittier City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10436 Portada Drive, Whittier, CA 90603
East Whittier City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Completely remodeled 4 bedroom, two full bath home with large vaulted ceiling family room, central air and heat. Remodeled kitchen with quartz granite counters, includes stainless double sided refrigerator, gas stove, built in microwave, dishwasher. Eating area in kitchen, formal dining room also. New windows refinished hardwood floors and newer carpet throughout home. Living room has wood burning fireplace. Double car garage with opener. Front and back sprinklers. Large covered custom patio in backyard. Beautifully fenced backyard. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Master bedroom has it's own bathroom with shower and has been remodeled. Tankless water heater. Water softener. Tile flooring in kitchen. Gardener included in rental price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10436 Portada Drive have any available units?
10436 Portada Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whittier, CA.
What amenities does 10436 Portada Drive have?
Some of 10436 Portada Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10436 Portada Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10436 Portada Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10436 Portada Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10436 Portada Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whittier.
Does 10436 Portada Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10436 Portada Drive does offer parking.
Does 10436 Portada Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10436 Portada Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10436 Portada Drive have a pool?
No, 10436 Portada Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10436 Portada Drive have accessible units?
No, 10436 Portada Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10436 Portada Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10436 Portada Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10436 Portada Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10436 Portada Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Governor
8407 Hydro Drive
Whittier, CA 90606
Kendallwood Apartments
10522 Santa Gertrudes Ave
Whittier, CA 90603
Northcrest Manor
5545 Norwalk Boulevard
Whittier, CA 90601
Park Lane
6335 Newlin Avenue
Whittier, CA 90601
New Orleans
7017 Milton Avenue
Whittier, CA 90602
14149 Mulberry Dr
14149 Mulberry Drive
Whittier, CA 90605
Olympian
6252 Comstock Avenue
Whittier, CA 90601

Similar Pages

Whittier 1 BedroomsWhittier 2 Bedrooms
Whittier Apartments with ParkingWhittier Apartments with Pool
Whittier Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CA
West Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Whittier CityEast Whittier City
Uptown Whittier

Apartments Near Colleges

Whittier CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine