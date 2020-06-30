All apartments in West Hollywood
999 N Doheny Drive

999 North Doheny Drive · No Longer Available
Location

999 North Doheny Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
High rise living right off the Legendary Sunset Strip in the center of all that Los Angeles/WeHo has to offer!!! This luxury Suite is
located on the 10th floor and is sited on the best corner of the building, directly above the the resort style pool and spa! Enjoy
amazing panoramic views of the entire city, all the way to the ocean. Recently remodeled- this unit features new blinds, lighting,
wood floors, kitchen counters, custom paint, laundry room in building and stainless steel appliances. In addition, this unit comes fully furnished! Just bring your toothbrush and wardrobe! This luxury complex offers full concierge service, a remodeled pool & spa and fitness center!! Walk
to world famous venues like the Whiskey -A- Go Go, Viper Room and The Roxy which are just around the corner. Long term lease
preferred. This is an absolute must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 999 N Doheny Drive have any available units?
999 N Doheny Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 999 N Doheny Drive have?
Some of 999 N Doheny Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 999 N Doheny Drive currently offering any rent specials?
999 N Doheny Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 999 N Doheny Drive pet-friendly?
No, 999 N Doheny Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 999 N Doheny Drive offer parking?
No, 999 N Doheny Drive does not offer parking.
Does 999 N Doheny Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 999 N Doheny Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 999 N Doheny Drive have a pool?
Yes, 999 N Doheny Drive has a pool.
Does 999 N Doheny Drive have accessible units?
No, 999 N Doheny Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 999 N Doheny Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 999 N Doheny Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 999 N Doheny Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 999 N Doheny Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

