999 N Doheny Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities concierge gym on-site laundry pool hot tub

High rise living right off the Legendary Sunset Strip in the center of all that Los Angeles/WeHo has to offer!!! This luxury Suite is

located on the 10th floor and is sited on the best corner of the building, directly above the the resort style pool and spa! Enjoy

amazing panoramic views of the entire city, all the way to the ocean. Recently remodeled- this unit features new blinds, lighting,

wood floors, kitchen counters, custom paint, laundry room in building and stainless steel appliances. In addition, this unit comes fully furnished! Just bring your toothbrush and wardrobe! This luxury complex offers full concierge service, a remodeled pool & spa and fitness center!! Walk

to world famous venues like the Whiskey -A- Go Go, Viper Room and The Roxy which are just around the corner. Long term lease

preferred. This is an absolute must see!