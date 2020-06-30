999 N Doheny Drive

Amenities
High rise living right off the Legendary Sunset Strip in the center of all that Los Angeles/WeHo has to offer!!! This luxury Suite is
located on the 10th floor and is sited on the best corner of the building, directly above the the resort style pool and spa! Enjoy
amazing panoramic views of the entire city, all the way to the ocean. Recently remodeled- this unit features new blinds, lighting,
wood floors, kitchen counters, custom paint, laundry room in building and stainless steel appliances. In addition, this unit comes fully furnished! Just bring your toothbrush and wardrobe! This luxury complex offers full concierge service, a remodeled pool & spa and fitness center!! Walk
to world famous venues like the Whiskey -A- Go Go, Viper Room and The Roxy which are just around the corner. Long term lease
preferred. This is an absolute must see!