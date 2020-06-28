All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

949 N. Kings Rd. #316

949 North Kings Road · No Longer Available
Location

949 North Kings Road, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
West Hollywood Master Piece - 2bed/2bath...Fully furnished, top-floor, renovated, modern condo located just steps away from Melrose Place. Designer touches throughout & entrance flooded with an abundance of natural light. Enjoy cooking in this open kitchen which includes stainless steel appliances and gorgeous Ann Sachs tiles. Large Master bedroom features huge walk in closet, en-suite bathroom with his and hers sinks & standing shower with beautiful tiles. Spacious second bedroom with full bath adjacent. Includes gas fireplace, balcony, washer and dryer in unit, pool, community room, elevator access, 2 side-by-side parking spots in gated parking. Located between Santa Monica and Melrose, steps from Gelsons grocery store, bars, restaurants, gyms, and a quiet park with kids playground and easy for walk for dogs. Unit is fully furnished and ready to move in.

Please Call Or Text Leila Elm 818-800-5586.

LRS Realty & Management Inc.
BRE#01832464
"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws.

(RLNE5133606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 949 N. Kings Rd. #316 have any available units?
949 N. Kings Rd. #316 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 949 N. Kings Rd. #316 have?
Some of 949 N. Kings Rd. #316's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 949 N. Kings Rd. #316 currently offering any rent specials?
949 N. Kings Rd. #316 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 949 N. Kings Rd. #316 pet-friendly?
Yes, 949 N. Kings Rd. #316 is pet friendly.
Does 949 N. Kings Rd. #316 offer parking?
Yes, 949 N. Kings Rd. #316 offers parking.
Does 949 N. Kings Rd. #316 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 949 N. Kings Rd. #316 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 949 N. Kings Rd. #316 have a pool?
Yes, 949 N. Kings Rd. #316 has a pool.
Does 949 N. Kings Rd. #316 have accessible units?
No, 949 N. Kings Rd. #316 does not have accessible units.
Does 949 N. Kings Rd. #316 have units with dishwashers?
No, 949 N. Kings Rd. #316 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 949 N. Kings Rd. #316 have units with air conditioning?
No, 949 N. Kings Rd. #316 does not have units with air conditioning.

