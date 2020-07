Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

An oasis in the midst of the big city! This well maintained 2 bedroom in the heart of West Hollywood with ample storage, in-unit washer / dryer, a private garage and shared front yard awaits your personal touches. Located just steps away from an endless choice of shops, bars, cafes, and fine dining restaurants that line Santa Monica and Melrose Boulevards, you'll have the best of both worlds, your own private refuge and a big city at your fingertips.