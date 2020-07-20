All apartments in West Hollywood
944 North San Vicente Blvd. 7
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:23 AM

944 North San Vicente Blvd. 7

944 North San Vicente Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

944 North San Vicente Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Heart of West Hollywood! - Property Id: 22095

Heart of West Hollywood! 1 Block from Beverly Hills!
X- Large, Completely Remodeled apartment for rent now! Vinyl tile floors, new Bathtab, new toilet, new bathroom varnity, new kitchen cabinets with Granite counter Top!
Laundry room in the building! Short walking distance to everything: Shops, Restaurants, Bistro's, Gym, ets..
Parking included.
For appointment please text or call at: 818-516-6954.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/22095
Property Id 22095

(RLNE4806733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 944 North San Vicente Blvd. 7 have any available units?
944 North San Vicente Blvd. 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 944 North San Vicente Blvd. 7 have?
Some of 944 North San Vicente Blvd. 7's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 944 North San Vicente Blvd. 7 currently offering any rent specials?
944 North San Vicente Blvd. 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 944 North San Vicente Blvd. 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 944 North San Vicente Blvd. 7 is pet friendly.
Does 944 North San Vicente Blvd. 7 offer parking?
Yes, 944 North San Vicente Blvd. 7 offers parking.
Does 944 North San Vicente Blvd. 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 944 North San Vicente Blvd. 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 944 North San Vicente Blvd. 7 have a pool?
No, 944 North San Vicente Blvd. 7 does not have a pool.
Does 944 North San Vicente Blvd. 7 have accessible units?
No, 944 North San Vicente Blvd. 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 944 North San Vicente Blvd. 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 944 North San Vicente Blvd. 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 944 North San Vicente Blvd. 7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 944 North San Vicente Blvd. 7 does not have units with air conditioning.
