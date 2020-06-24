All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 942 North LA JOLLA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
942 North LA JOLLA Avenue
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:14 AM

942 North LA JOLLA Avenue

942 North La Jolla Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

942 North La Jolla Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
This stunning, upper duplex residence was built in 1929 with the romantic style of the era, blending whimsical Spanish and French elements. This gorgeous residence sits on a quiet, tree-lined street near many restaurants and shops. The residence features central air conditioning and heat, hardwood floors throughout, upgraded stainless steel kitchen appliances, in-unit laundry, an abundance of natural light, barbecue grill, dual-zone speaker system throughout, and mini turret. The front and back gardens were designed by renowned landscape architect Jay Griffith.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 942 North LA JOLLA Avenue have any available units?
942 North LA JOLLA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 942 North LA JOLLA Avenue have?
Some of 942 North LA JOLLA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 942 North LA JOLLA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
942 North LA JOLLA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 942 North LA JOLLA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 942 North LA JOLLA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 942 North LA JOLLA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 942 North LA JOLLA Avenue offers parking.
Does 942 North LA JOLLA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 942 North LA JOLLA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 942 North LA JOLLA Avenue have a pool?
No, 942 North LA JOLLA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 942 North LA JOLLA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 942 North LA JOLLA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 942 North LA JOLLA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 942 North LA JOLLA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 942 North LA JOLLA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 942 North LA JOLLA Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
The Camden
1540 N Vine St
West Hollywood, CA 90028
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90028
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood, CA 90069

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 BedroomsWest Hollywood 2 Bedrooms
West Hollywood Apartments with ParkingWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Places
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA
Palmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts