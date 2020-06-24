942 North LA JOLLA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

This stunning, upper duplex residence was built in 1929 with the romantic style of the era, blending whimsical Spanish and French elements. This gorgeous residence sits on a quiet, tree-lined street near many restaurants and shops. The residence features central air conditioning and heat, hardwood floors throughout, upgraded stainless steel kitchen appliances, in-unit laundry, an abundance of natural light, barbecue grill, dual-zone speaker system throughout, and mini turret. The front and back gardens were designed by renowned landscape architect Jay Griffith.