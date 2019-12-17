935 North SAN VICENTE Boulevard

Amenities
Welcome to 7West, a brand new award winning architectural masterpiece in the heart of West Hollywood, designed by famed architect Lorcan O'Herlihy. Intended specifically to showcase a seamless indoor-outdoor flow, each residence has direct access from an open-air walkway, hardwood flooring throughout, 10-foot ceilings and LED lighting. The residences also feature Leviton smart-home automation, in unit washer/dryer, Miele appliances, and Caesarstone countertops. Complete with assigned underground parking and a communal rooftop courtyard offering stunning city views, this property provides the ultimate experience in luxury living.This unit is a two-story town home with two bedrooms and two and a half bath. The first floor has an open plan living room and kitchen along with a powder and spacious storage closet. On the second floor are two en suite bedrooms flanking either side of the stairwell for maximum privacy.