935 North SAN VICENTE Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking elevator courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking

Welcome to 7West, a brand new award winning architectural masterpiece in the heart of West Hollywood, designed by famed architect Lorcan O'Herlihy. Intended specifically to showcase a seamless indoor-outdoor flow, each residence has direct access from an open-air walkway, hardwood flooring throughout, 10-foot ceilings and LED lighting. The residences also feature Leviton smart-home automation, in unit washer/dryer, Miele appliances, and Caesarstone countertops. Complete with assigned underground parking and a communal rooftop courtyard offering stunning city views, this property provides the ultimate experience in luxury living.This unit is a two-story town home with two bedrooms and two and a half bath. The first floor has an open plan living room and kitchen along with a powder and spacious storage closet. On the second floor are two en suite bedrooms flanking either side of the stairwell for maximum privacy.