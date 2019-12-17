All apartments in West Hollywood
West Hollywood, CA
935 North SAN VICENTE Boulevard
935 North SAN VICENTE Boulevard

935 North San Vicente Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

935 North San Vicente Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
elevator
courtyard
Welcome to 7West, a brand new award winning architectural masterpiece in the heart of West Hollywood, designed by famed architect Lorcan O'Herlihy. Intended specifically to showcase a seamless indoor-outdoor flow, each residence has direct access from an open-air walkway, hardwood flooring throughout, 10-foot ceilings and LED lighting. The residences also feature Leviton smart-home automation, in unit washer/dryer, Miele appliances, and Caesarstone countertops. Complete with assigned underground parking and a communal rooftop courtyard offering stunning city views, this property provides the ultimate experience in luxury living.This unit is a two-story town home with two bedrooms and two and a half bath. The first floor has an open plan living room and kitchen along with a powder and spacious storage closet. On the second floor are two en suite bedrooms flanking either side of the stairwell for maximum privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 935 North SAN VICENTE Boulevard have any available units?
935 North SAN VICENTE Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 935 North SAN VICENTE Boulevard have?
Some of 935 North SAN VICENTE Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 935 North SAN VICENTE Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
935 North SAN VICENTE Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 North SAN VICENTE Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 935 North SAN VICENTE Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 935 North SAN VICENTE Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 935 North SAN VICENTE Boulevard offers parking.
Does 935 North SAN VICENTE Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 935 North SAN VICENTE Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 North SAN VICENTE Boulevard have a pool?
No, 935 North SAN VICENTE Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 935 North SAN VICENTE Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 935 North SAN VICENTE Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 935 North SAN VICENTE Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 935 North SAN VICENTE Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 935 North SAN VICENTE Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 935 North SAN VICENTE Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
