920 North Orange Grove Avenue

Stunner! Entire 1 Bedroom, Fully Furnished In the Heart of West Hollywood with Parking & Balcony--CLEAN :) Quiet! Available Immediately! All you need to bring is your toothbrush.



Amazing Location. Quiet. Close to attractions. Clean. Artistically appointed private retreat is close to Walk of Fame, A block from Melrose Avenue shopping. A mile from The Grove. Free covered and secure parking. Top restaurants, bars, clubs, shopping and other hot spots are within walking distance. AC, WiFi, 40 smart television washer/dryer on site. Kitchen has all the appliances, cookware and utensils. There is a balcony off the bedroom.



The space



A beautifully decorated and private space that offers that glam-chic wow factor. This extremely clean space is part elegance, part couture, with a dose of swank, and a touch of home ... yet all Hollywood.



The space features AC in living room AND bedroom, a fully equipped kitchen with all the amenities, a super cozy living area complete with a FIREPLACE, a dreamy queen bed and ample closet/dresser space. The bedroom has its own air conditioning unit, ample closet space, dresser/mirror, and a beautiful overhead light fixture.



The mattress has a top quality (expensive) zippered protective encasement. All the pillows have this too. For extra measure, even the Box Spring also has this allergen proof ultra-hygienic, and very expensive encasement! (Its not the cheap kind that just slips over the mattress and provides inferior protection).

The apt. design features a couture people lamp center stage. Backstage, there are double rod window treatments where the inside sheers match the lamp shades, which match the wall art.



There is a large screen Smart TV in the living room (stream Netflix, Amazon, etc.,), it is connected to an over-the-air antenna (so you have all the local programming plus many MANY more channels including friendly language stations. Oh, and the TV has free standard Roku programming built in also.



Yes, there is a fireplace. Its an added plus. It provides instant mood but can also provide heat. Candelabras sit atop the fireplace. Air Conditioning of course, two of them, the TV stand and end tables are French Provincial in design and tie in with everything. The birch tree in the dining area lights up for extra ambiance.

As you can see PLENTY of ambiance!



The kitchen was staged with pops of red and has all sorts of matching pots, pans, dinner ware, cookie sheets, a wok, a rice cooker, spice rack, blender, coffee maker, kettle, boom box/CD player, etc., you could totally have a night in and cook here. If you do that remember there are board games in the closet.



You have your own covered secure parking space (there is street parking too), if you elect to bring your car. No street parking after 7 pm. But you could just as well leave it behind as this is very much a walking town.

Other things to note



The neighborhood is very quiet. The apartment complex is even quieter.



The parking space included with this unit will fit a normal size car.