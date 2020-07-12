9052 HARLAND Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Fully Furnished. Bright, stylish 2 bedroom 2 bath home, with a separate airy studio guest house. Cozy guest house with en-suite bathroom sits just across from the heated pool. Chef's kitchen with butcher block counter-tops, vaulted wood ceilings, and European appliances, opens to a light and bright family room. A truly hip and beautiful space, hedged with 15ft+ shrubbery and fenced on all sides for maximum privacy. Includes driveway parking and a permitted street parking pass. Fantastic central location, close to Beverly Hills, Robertson Blvd and so much more.