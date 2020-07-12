All apartments in West Hollywood
West Hollywood, CA
9052 HARLAND Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

9052 HARLAND Avenue

9052 Harland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9052 Harland Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Fully Furnished. Bright, stylish 2 bedroom 2 bath home, with a separate airy studio guest house. Cozy guest house with en-suite bathroom sits just across from the heated pool. Chef's kitchen with butcher block counter-tops, vaulted wood ceilings, and European appliances, opens to a light and bright family room. A truly hip and beautiful space, hedged with 15ft+ shrubbery and fenced on all sides for maximum privacy. Includes driveway parking and a permitted street parking pass. Fantastic central location, close to Beverly Hills, Robertson Blvd and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9052 HARLAND Avenue have any available units?
9052 HARLAND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 9052 HARLAND Avenue have?
Some of 9052 HARLAND Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9052 HARLAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9052 HARLAND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9052 HARLAND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9052 HARLAND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 9052 HARLAND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9052 HARLAND Avenue offers parking.
Does 9052 HARLAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9052 HARLAND Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9052 HARLAND Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9052 HARLAND Avenue has a pool.
Does 9052 HARLAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9052 HARLAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9052 HARLAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9052 HARLAND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 9052 HARLAND Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9052 HARLAND Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
