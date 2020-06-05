9041 KEITH Avenue

Amenities

Perfectly situated in prestigious Norma Triangle and adjacent to the Sunset Strip, this fabulous 2BR/2.5BA townhouse boasts a sunny open living room w/ fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, and French doors to a private terrace/garden. A well appointed kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances as well as a spacious powder room complete the downstairs floor plan. The second level master suite features vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, and en-suite bath with jet spa and separate shower. The guest bedroom has a balcony with views of the Hollywood Hills. Head up to the third level to enjoy the rooftop terrace and bonus space perfect for an office or gym.~Two side-by-side parking spaces with direct access to the unit. Located mere minutes to grocery stores, restaurants, cafes, and all the nightlife on Sunset Blvd.!