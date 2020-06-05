All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated March 3 2020 at 3:58 AM

9041 KEITH Avenue

9041 Keith Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9041 Keith Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
hot tub
Perfectly situated in prestigious Norma Triangle and adjacent to the Sunset Strip, this fabulous 2BR/2.5BA townhouse boasts a sunny open living room w/ fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, and French doors to a private terrace/garden. A well appointed kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances as well as a spacious powder room complete the downstairs floor plan. The second level master suite features vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, and en-suite bath with jet spa and separate shower. The guest bedroom has a balcony with views of the Hollywood Hills. Head up to the third level to enjoy the rooftop terrace and bonus space perfect for an office or gym.~Two side-by-side parking spaces with direct access to the unit. Located mere minutes to grocery stores, restaurants, cafes, and all the nightlife on Sunset Blvd.!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9041 KEITH Avenue have any available units?
9041 KEITH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 9041 KEITH Avenue have?
Some of 9041 KEITH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9041 KEITH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9041 KEITH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9041 KEITH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9041 KEITH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 9041 KEITH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9041 KEITH Avenue offers parking.
Does 9041 KEITH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9041 KEITH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9041 KEITH Avenue have a pool?
No, 9041 KEITH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9041 KEITH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9041 KEITH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9041 KEITH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9041 KEITH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 9041 KEITH Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9041 KEITH Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
