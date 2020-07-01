9019 LLOYD Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill

Fully Furnished. Charming designer home with private pool and guest cottage. Updated with beautiful, sophisticated renovations by a top LA interior designer, the spacious main house features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. The eat-in kitchen opens to the sunny pool and shady BBQ area. Downstairs, the finished basement can easily act as a playroom or nanny's bedroom, with its own additional 3/4 bathroom. Just on the other side of the pool, the light and bright pool house studio works great as an office, workout space or 5th bedroom, with an en suite bathroom. Reclaimed brick and ivy drape the grounds. All on a quiet tree lined street, one block from Beverly Hills and the best of West Hollywood.