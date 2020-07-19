All apartments in West Hollywood
West Hollywood, CA
9016 DICKS Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9016 DICKS Street

9016 Dicks Street · No Longer Available
Location

9016 Dicks Street, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
This done, done, done, light & bright, Norma Triangle Greek-inspired property delivers high-end living in WeHo's hottest, most walkable neighborhood. Within minutes from your home, you'll find dozens of LA's world-famous eateries, shops, and venues to explore. When you are interested in escaping, simply shut the double entry doors to enjoy the open concept, warmly modern space that features 2 master ste, each with en-suite bthrm, walk-in closet and high-end finishes. The original hardwood floors are lightly stained to complement the furnished modern decor and professionally designed space that is filled with natural light. The chef's kitchen features professional grade appliances, a large island, custom cabinetry, and ample counter space wrapped in beautifully selected granite and marble. Outside, an immaculately created, easy up-keep yard allows for entertaining, charity events, or summer BBQ. There are 2 bdrms w/bonus room outside which can be a 3 bdr if needed. Walk Everywhere!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9016 DICKS Street have any available units?
9016 DICKS Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 9016 DICKS Street have?
Some of 9016 DICKS Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9016 DICKS Street currently offering any rent specials?
9016 DICKS Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9016 DICKS Street pet-friendly?
No, 9016 DICKS Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 9016 DICKS Street offer parking?
Yes, 9016 DICKS Street offers parking.
Does 9016 DICKS Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9016 DICKS Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9016 DICKS Street have a pool?
No, 9016 DICKS Street does not have a pool.
Does 9016 DICKS Street have accessible units?
No, 9016 DICKS Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9016 DICKS Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9016 DICKS Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 9016 DICKS Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9016 DICKS Street does not have units with air conditioning.
