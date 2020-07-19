9016 DICKS Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

This done, done, done, light & bright, Norma Triangle Greek-inspired property delivers high-end living in WeHo's hottest, most walkable neighborhood. Within minutes from your home, you'll find dozens of LA's world-famous eateries, shops, and venues to explore. When you are interested in escaping, simply shut the double entry doors to enjoy the open concept, warmly modern space that features 2 master ste, each with en-suite bthrm, walk-in closet and high-end finishes. The original hardwood floors are lightly stained to complement the furnished modern decor and professionally designed space that is filled with natural light. The chef's kitchen features professional grade appliances, a large island, custom cabinetry, and ample counter space wrapped in beautifully selected granite and marble. Outside, an immaculately created, easy up-keep yard allows for entertaining, charity events, or summer BBQ. There are 2 bdrms w/bonus room outside which can be a 3 bdr if needed. Walk Everywhere!