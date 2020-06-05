8945 ASHCROFT Avenue

Amenities

This brand new, top-of-the-line 2020 construction in the heart of WeHo just a stone's throw away from LA's fabulous hotspots features all of the most up-to-date amenities in the ultimate location. Tucked just steps from Melrose Ave, Robertson and Beverly Blvd, this stunning modern masterpiece is the ultimate in luxury. Situated on a corner lot, this smart home boasts a mesh wireless network, HD security cameras, surround sound system, top-of-the-line appliances and fixtures, an open floor plan with high ceilings and bifolding doors leading to the serene outdoors, . Includes Fleetwood + Andersen doors / windows, high-end appliances, hardwood + tile flooring throughout, keyless entry, a master bedroom with a large balcony, walk-in closet, a spacious bathroom with his-and-her sinks and a relaxing tub. Also featured upstairs is an additional ensuite bedroom + a 2nd balcony. The main level is ideal for entertaining + includes a separate office/bedroom entrance with beautiful street views.