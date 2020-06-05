All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated March 11 2020 at 7:13 AM

8945 ASHCROFT Avenue

8945 Ashcroft Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8945 Ashcroft Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90048
West Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
key fob access
new construction
This brand new, top-of-the-line 2020 construction in the heart of WeHo just a stone's throw away from LA's fabulous hotspots features all of the most up-to-date amenities in the ultimate location. Tucked just steps from Melrose Ave, Robertson and Beverly Blvd, this stunning modern masterpiece is the ultimate in luxury. Situated on a corner lot, this smart home boasts a mesh wireless network, HD security cameras, surround sound system, top-of-the-line appliances and fixtures, an open floor plan with high ceilings and bifolding doors leading to the serene outdoors, . Includes Fleetwood + Andersen doors / windows, high-end appliances, hardwood + tile flooring throughout, keyless entry, a master bedroom with a large balcony, walk-in closet, a spacious bathroom with his-and-her sinks and a relaxing tub. Also featured upstairs is an additional ensuite bedroom + a 2nd balcony. The main level is ideal for entertaining + includes a separate office/bedroom entrance with beautiful street views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8945 ASHCROFT Avenue have any available units?
8945 ASHCROFT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 8945 ASHCROFT Avenue have?
Some of 8945 ASHCROFT Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8945 ASHCROFT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8945 ASHCROFT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8945 ASHCROFT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8945 ASHCROFT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 8945 ASHCROFT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8945 ASHCROFT Avenue offers parking.
Does 8945 ASHCROFT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8945 ASHCROFT Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8945 ASHCROFT Avenue have a pool?
No, 8945 ASHCROFT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8945 ASHCROFT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8945 ASHCROFT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8945 ASHCROFT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8945 ASHCROFT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 8945 ASHCROFT Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8945 ASHCROFT Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

