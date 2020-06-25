All apartments in West Hollywood
8929 ROSEWOOD Avenue

8929 Rosewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8929 Rosewood Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90048
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Location location location! Gorgeous West Hollywood neighborhood walking distance to the best restaurants and shops. Light and bright Spanish home set behind huge hedge! Beautiful 2 BD, 1 BA house with short to long term lease (negotiable). 6 months preferred with option to extend month to month. Drenched in sunlight including some skylights, hardwood floors throughout, and bathroom and kitchen JUST REDONE! Tenant will have access to the entire front yard of the house set behind a hedge along the front sidewalk. One off-street parking space included and permit for an additional space on street. Washer/Dryer located on property. Gardener comes once a week.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8929 ROSEWOOD Avenue have any available units?
8929 ROSEWOOD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 8929 ROSEWOOD Avenue have?
Some of 8929 ROSEWOOD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8929 ROSEWOOD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8929 ROSEWOOD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8929 ROSEWOOD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8929 ROSEWOOD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 8929 ROSEWOOD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8929 ROSEWOOD Avenue offers parking.
Does 8929 ROSEWOOD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8929 ROSEWOOD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8929 ROSEWOOD Avenue have a pool?
No, 8929 ROSEWOOD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8929 ROSEWOOD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8929 ROSEWOOD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8929 ROSEWOOD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8929 ROSEWOOD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 8929 ROSEWOOD Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8929 ROSEWOOD Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
