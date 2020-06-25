8929 ROSEWOOD Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Location location location! Gorgeous West Hollywood neighborhood walking distance to the best restaurants and shops. Light and bright Spanish home set behind huge hedge! Beautiful 2 BD, 1 BA house with short to long term lease (negotiable). 6 months preferred with option to extend month to month. Drenched in sunlight including some skylights, hardwood floors throughout, and bathroom and kitchen JUST REDONE! Tenant will have access to the entire front yard of the house set behind a hedge along the front sidewalk. One off-street parking space included and permit for an additional space on street. Washer/Dryer located on property. Gardener comes once a week.