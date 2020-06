Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities concierge elevator parking pool valet service

JETLINER VIEWS! Hotel-style living in the renowned Shoreham Towers. Stunning designer unit in one of the best view buildings in Los Angeles., perched overlooking the Sunset Strip. Walk to the best restaurant, cafes and bars or enjoy some of the city's best shopping on Sunset Plaza. 24/7 Reception, Security, Valet Parking and Concierge Services.