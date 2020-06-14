8530 Holloway Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub sauna

Upper level condo near Sunset Blvd & Santa Monica Blvd. Wood floors throughout. Lots of closet space in bedroom. Fireplace in living room as well as a balcony with city light and mountain views. Includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher & microwave. Granite counters in kitchen & bathroom. Tile floor in bathroom and shower along with glass tub enclosure. Intercom entry and gated parking. Building amenities include: pool, spa, exercise room, sauna, clubhouse and roof top deck. This is a no smoking unit.