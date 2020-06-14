All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 8530 Holloway Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
8530 Holloway Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

8530 Holloway Drive

8530 Holloway Drive · (310) 562-4131
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8530 Holloway Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
Upper level condo near Sunset Blvd & Santa Monica Blvd. Wood floors throughout. Lots of closet space in bedroom. Fireplace in living room as well as a balcony with city light and mountain views. Includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher & microwave. Granite counters in kitchen & bathroom. Tile floor in bathroom and shower along with glass tub enclosure. Intercom entry and gated parking. Building amenities include: pool, spa, exercise room, sauna, clubhouse and roof top deck. This is a no smoking unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8530 Holloway Drive have any available units?
8530 Holloway Drive has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8530 Holloway Drive have?
Some of 8530 Holloway Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8530 Holloway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8530 Holloway Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8530 Holloway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8530 Holloway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 8530 Holloway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8530 Holloway Drive does offer parking.
Does 8530 Holloway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8530 Holloway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8530 Holloway Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8530 Holloway Drive has a pool.
Does 8530 Holloway Drive have accessible units?
No, 8530 Holloway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8530 Holloway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8530 Holloway Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8530 Holloway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8530 Holloway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8530 Holloway Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Avalon West Hollywood
7316 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
The Camden
1540 N Vine St
West Hollywood, CA 90028
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90028
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood, CA 90069

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 BedroomsWest Hollywood 2 Bedrooms
West Hollywood Apartments with ParkingWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Places
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CABrea, CA
Palmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity