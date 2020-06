Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

LOCATION LOCATION !! Prime West Hollywood 2 bed 1 bath apartment. moments away form all that weho has to offer. This airy space is filled with natural light in both oversized bedroom and living area. Bathroom and Kitchen have been updated with newer cabinets and granite countertops. Parking included, pets ok, FREE laundry facilities this apartment will go quick !