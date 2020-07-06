All apartments in West Hollywood
821 Westmount Dr.

821 Westmount Drive · No Longer Available
Location

821 Westmount Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully Renovated and Furnished 1BR/1BA - Property Id: 65226

1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath rental of this brand new fully remodeled and furnished apartment in the heart of West Hollywood. Super location close to shops,dining, clubs etc. Situated in between Santa Monica Blvd. and Melrose Ave. Everything is brand new in the unit including a washer and dryer, central a/c and heat, dishwasher, fixtures, etc. A must see!
OPTION UNFURNISHED-$2595/MONTH
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/65226
Property Id 65226

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5752708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 Westmount Dr. have any available units?
821 Westmount Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 821 Westmount Dr. have?
Some of 821 Westmount Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 Westmount Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
821 Westmount Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 Westmount Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 821 Westmount Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 821 Westmount Dr. offer parking?
No, 821 Westmount Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 821 Westmount Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 821 Westmount Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 Westmount Dr. have a pool?
No, 821 Westmount Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 821 Westmount Dr. have accessible units?
No, 821 Westmount Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 821 Westmount Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 821 Westmount Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 821 Westmount Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 821 Westmount Dr. has units with air conditioning.

