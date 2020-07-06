821 Westmount Dr.

Amenities
Fully Renovated and Furnished 1BR/1BA - Property Id: 65226
1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath rental of this brand new fully remodeled and furnished apartment in the heart of West Hollywood. Super location close to shops,dining, clubs etc. Situated in between Santa Monica Blvd. and Melrose Ave. Everything is brand new in the unit including a washer and dryer, central a/c and heat, dishwasher, fixtures, etc. A must see!
OPTION UNFURNISHED-$2595/MONTH
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/65226
Property Id 65226
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5752708)