809 North WEST KNOLL Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

West Hollywood 2bed/2bath Lease. Side-by-side duplex. Beautifully remastered private abode situated in the heart of West Hollywood. This is a 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex unit with brand custom finishes throughout including: Frigidaire appliances, custom cabinetry, high efficiency washer/dryer, window treatments, hardwood floors and tile throughout, central air and heat, and a tankless water heater. This home includes a private backyard with decking and a built in bbq. Behind the secluded front gate are 2-3 off street parking spaces. The private master suite contains a large walk-in closet and en suite bathroom. Walking distance to Urth Cafe, the Beverly Center, Pacific Design Center, Beverly Connection, Melrose Place, Santa Monica Boulevard, La Cienga Boulevard, West Hollywood Park and so much more, this unit is smack in the middle of everything!