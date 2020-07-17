All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

809 North WEST KNOLL Drive

809 N West Knoll Dr · No Longer Available
Location

809 N West Knoll Dr, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
West Hollywood 2bed/2bath Lease. Side-by-side duplex. Beautifully remastered private abode situated in the heart of West Hollywood. This is a 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex unit with brand custom finishes throughout including: Frigidaire appliances, custom cabinetry, high efficiency washer/dryer, window treatments, hardwood floors and tile throughout, central air and heat, and a tankless water heater. This home includes a private backyard with decking and a built in bbq. Behind the secluded front gate are 2-3 off street parking spaces. The private master suite contains a large walk-in closet and en suite bathroom. Walking distance to Urth Cafe, the Beverly Center, Pacific Design Center, Beverly Connection, Melrose Place, Santa Monica Boulevard, La Cienga Boulevard, West Hollywood Park and so much more, this unit is smack in the middle of everything!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 202 spaces/unit.

