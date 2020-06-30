All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7611 HAMPTON Avenue

7611 Hampton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7611 Hampton Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90046
West Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming California Bungalow with hardwood floors throughout boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large formal dining room, living room, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a bonus room with large closet. Located on a large 6,800 sq. ft. lot, the property also has a finished garage usable as an office or as an additional living space. For developers, this 6,800 sq. ft. R2 LOT provides an excellent opportunity for multi-unit ground up construction. Shown by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7611 HAMPTON Avenue have any available units?
7611 HAMPTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 7611 HAMPTON Avenue have?
Some of 7611 HAMPTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7611 HAMPTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7611 HAMPTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7611 HAMPTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7611 HAMPTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 7611 HAMPTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7611 HAMPTON Avenue offers parking.
Does 7611 HAMPTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7611 HAMPTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7611 HAMPTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 7611 HAMPTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7611 HAMPTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7611 HAMPTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7611 HAMPTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7611 HAMPTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 7611 HAMPTON Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7611 HAMPTON Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
