7611 HAMPTON Avenue

This charming California Bungalow with hardwood floors throughout boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large formal dining room, living room, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a bonus room with large closet. Located on a large 6,800 sq. ft. lot, the property also has a finished garage usable as an office or as an additional living space. For developers, this 6,800 sq. ft. R2 LOT provides an excellent opportunity for multi-unit ground up construction. Shown by appointment only.