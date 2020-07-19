All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

623 N. Sweetzer Ave

623 North Sweetzer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

623 North Sweetzer Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90048
West Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great peaceful location with breathing room just off Melrose. Available OCTOBER 1st

Private studio guest house in the safest and most central part of LA. Dont get fooled into staying up in crowded Hollywood. This is where you want to be.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 N. Sweetzer Ave have any available units?
623 N. Sweetzer Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
Is 623 N. Sweetzer Ave currently offering any rent specials?
623 N. Sweetzer Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 N. Sweetzer Ave pet-friendly?
No, 623 N. Sweetzer Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 623 N. Sweetzer Ave offer parking?
No, 623 N. Sweetzer Ave does not offer parking.
Does 623 N. Sweetzer Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 623 N. Sweetzer Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 N. Sweetzer Ave have a pool?
No, 623 N. Sweetzer Ave does not have a pool.
Does 623 N. Sweetzer Ave have accessible units?
No, 623 N. Sweetzer Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 623 N. Sweetzer Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 623 N. Sweetzer Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 623 N. Sweetzer Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 623 N. Sweetzer Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
