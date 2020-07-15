All apartments in West Hollywood
622 WESTMOUNT Drive
622 WESTMOUNT Drive

622 Westmount Drive · No Longer Available
Location

622 Westmount Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90069
West Hollywood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful completely remodeled front unit with balcony top floor. Your in the best location close to all the famous restaurants and walkable to all the shops. Secured garage. Very modern unit. Laundry is in the building shared by other tenants. Tenant occupied. Please dont disturb tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 WESTMOUNT Drive have any available units?
622 WESTMOUNT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 622 WESTMOUNT Drive have?
Some of 622 WESTMOUNT Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 622 WESTMOUNT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
622 WESTMOUNT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 WESTMOUNT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 622 WESTMOUNT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 622 WESTMOUNT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 622 WESTMOUNT Drive offers parking.
Does 622 WESTMOUNT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 622 WESTMOUNT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 WESTMOUNT Drive have a pool?
No, 622 WESTMOUNT Drive does not have a pool.
Does 622 WESTMOUNT Drive have accessible units?
No, 622 WESTMOUNT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 622 WESTMOUNT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 622 WESTMOUNT Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 622 WESTMOUNT Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 622 WESTMOUNT Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
