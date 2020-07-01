611 North ORLANDO Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator fire pit bbq/grill new construction

Now Available! This newly constructed and luxuriously designed, whole floor Penthouse offers refined and spacious interiors, three ensuite bedrooms, walk-in closets, powder room, private elevator access, two outdoor balconies and sweeping city lights views. Clean-lined interior spaces are flooded with natural light and defined by high ceilings and doors. Thoughtful attention to detail includes high end furnishings and artwork, imported custom cabinets and counter tops, European wide-plank oak floors, large Italian tiles with Ann Sacks accent walls and Miele appliances. The common area rooftop sundeck has two fire pits, a barbecue and near-360-degree views. All this in the heart of the WeHo Arts District boasting one of the West Coast's widest collections of interior design resources, designer clothing stores, shops, restaurants and nightlife.