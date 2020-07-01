All apartments in West Hollywood
611 North ORLANDO Avenue
Last updated February 4 2020 at 7:36 AM

611 North ORLANDO Avenue

611 North Orlando Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

611 North Orlando Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90048
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
fire pit
bbq/grill
new construction
Now Available! This newly constructed and luxuriously designed, whole floor Penthouse offers refined and spacious interiors, three ensuite bedrooms, walk-in closets, powder room, private elevator access, two outdoor balconies and sweeping city lights views. Clean-lined interior spaces are flooded with natural light and defined by high ceilings and doors. Thoughtful attention to detail includes high end furnishings and artwork, imported custom cabinets and counter tops, European wide-plank oak floors, large Italian tiles with Ann Sacks accent walls and Miele appliances. The common area rooftop sundeck has two fire pits, a barbecue and near-360-degree views. All this in the heart of the WeHo Arts District boasting one of the West Coast's widest collections of interior design resources, designer clothing stores, shops, restaurants and nightlife.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 North ORLANDO Avenue have any available units?
611 North ORLANDO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 611 North ORLANDO Avenue have?
Some of 611 North ORLANDO Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 North ORLANDO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
611 North ORLANDO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 North ORLANDO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 611 North ORLANDO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 611 North ORLANDO Avenue offer parking?
No, 611 North ORLANDO Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 611 North ORLANDO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 611 North ORLANDO Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 North ORLANDO Avenue have a pool?
No, 611 North ORLANDO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 611 North ORLANDO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 611 North ORLANDO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 611 North ORLANDO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 North ORLANDO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 611 North ORLANDO Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 North ORLANDO Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

