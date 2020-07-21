600 North KINGS Road

Amenities

ATTENTION: Finally, an amazing opportunity to live, play and enjoy everything that West Hollywood has to offer?and then some. Ideally located one block south of Melrose on Kings Road at Clinton. Built in 1957, this 2 bedroom + 1 bath "light & bright" apartment is on the top floor and features over 870+ square feet of living space, new "wood-like" flooring, double pane windows w/ vertical blinds, 3 AC wall units, 4 ceiling fans, stove and refrigerator. Minutes to fab restaurants, first class shopping, Design Center, Melrose Farmer's Market and a few short blocks to the "BOULEVARD"! Unit includes 1 parking spot and washer/dryers on the premises. All this at an incredible price?need I say more? I don't think so!