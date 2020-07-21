All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 600 North KINGS Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
600 North KINGS Road
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:06 AM

600 North KINGS Road

600 North Kings Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

600 North Kings Road, West Hollywood, CA 90048
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
ATTENTION: Finally, an amazing opportunity to live, play and enjoy everything that West Hollywood has to offer?and then some. Ideally located one block south of Melrose on Kings Road at Clinton. Built in 1957, this 2 bedroom + 1 bath "light & bright" apartment is on the top floor and features over 870+ square feet of living space, new "wood-like" flooring, double pane windows w/ vertical blinds, 3 AC wall units, 4 ceiling fans, stove and refrigerator. Minutes to fab restaurants, first class shopping, Design Center, Melrose Farmer's Market and a few short blocks to the "BOULEVARD"! Unit includes 1 parking spot and washer/dryers on the premises. All this at an incredible price?need I say more? I don't think so!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 North KINGS Road have any available units?
600 North KINGS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 600 North KINGS Road have?
Some of 600 North KINGS Road's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 North KINGS Road currently offering any rent specials?
600 North KINGS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 North KINGS Road pet-friendly?
No, 600 North KINGS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 600 North KINGS Road offer parking?
Yes, 600 North KINGS Road offers parking.
Does 600 North KINGS Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 North KINGS Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 North KINGS Road have a pool?
No, 600 North KINGS Road does not have a pool.
Does 600 North KINGS Road have accessible units?
No, 600 North KINGS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 600 North KINGS Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 North KINGS Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 600 North KINGS Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 600 North KINGS Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Angelene
915 North La Brea Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90038
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr
West Hollywood, CA 90069
The Camden
1540 N Vine St
West Hollywood, CA 90028
Villa Sevilla
1342 North Harper Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90028

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWest Hollywood 2 Bedroom Apartments
West Hollywood Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Apartments
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CA
Culver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts