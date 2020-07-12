All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 560 N Orlando Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
560 N Orlando Avenue
Last updated May 1 2019 at 2:42 AM

560 N Orlando Avenue

560 North Orlando Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

560 North Orlando Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90048
West Hollywood

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
hot tub
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
hot tub
Wonderful Spanish single story in the heart of the Melrose District. The property is situated on a corner lot that welcomes guest with lush landscaping and manicured lawns. This beautiful home includes wood/stone floors and cozy interior throughout. A spacious living room complete with a large stone fireplace and large picture windows that allow an abundance of natural light. A kitchen with stone countertops is complete with stainless steel appliances complete with breakfast nook. A large master retreat with spa-like bath. two additional spacious bedrooms complete the home. Additional convinces include a large courtyard, storage shed and a detached 2 car garage. An urban lifestyle close to shops fine dining and more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 560 N Orlando Avenue have any available units?
560 N Orlando Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 560 N Orlando Avenue have?
Some of 560 N Orlando Avenue's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 560 N Orlando Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
560 N Orlando Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 560 N Orlando Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 560 N Orlando Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 560 N Orlando Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 560 N Orlando Avenue offers parking.
Does 560 N Orlando Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 560 N Orlando Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 560 N Orlando Avenue have a pool?
No, 560 N Orlando Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 560 N Orlando Avenue have accessible units?
No, 560 N Orlando Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 560 N Orlando Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 560 N Orlando Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 560 N Orlando Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 560 N Orlando Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr
West Hollywood, CA 90069
The Camden
1540 N Vine St
West Hollywood, CA 90028
Villa Sevilla
1342 North Harper Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90028
The Apartment Residences at AKA
8500 West Sunset Boulevard
West Hollywood, CA 90069

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 BedroomsWest Hollywood 2 Bedrooms
West Hollywood Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Places
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CA
Culver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts