560 N Orlando Avenue

Wonderful Spanish single story in the heart of the Melrose District. The property is situated on a corner lot that welcomes guest with lush landscaping and manicured lawns. This beautiful home includes wood/stone floors and cozy interior throughout. A spacious living room complete with a large stone fireplace and large picture windows that allow an abundance of natural light. A kitchen with stone countertops is complete with stainless steel appliances complete with breakfast nook. A large master retreat with spa-like bath. two additional spacious bedrooms complete the home. Additional convinces include a large courtyard, storage shed and a detached 2 car garage. An urban lifestyle close to shops fine dining and more