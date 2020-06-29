All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

500 HUNTLEY Drive

500 Huntley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

500 Huntley Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90048
West Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
alarm system
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
bbq/grill
Furnished Fresh RARE WEHO rental market! Live in the hottest neighborhood in WeHo and on the most coveted street, Huntley Drive. This RARE home with 3 bedrooms & 2 baths is steps away from URTH Cafe, the Pacific Design Center, the Beverly Center and extraordinary restaurants and shopping. This home was completely renovated 2 years ago with wide plank floors, crisp white walls and modern bathrooms. It offers wonderful natural light all day and indoor-outdoor flow with a charming private outdoor area with two seating areas - perfect for entertaining. Enjoy a stocked chef's kitchen with a full suite of Viking appliances, stone counters, custom cabinetry & a breakfast bar. The open living concept has direct access to the rear patio/yard for lounging & al fresco dining. The built-in (Sonos ready) speakers, alarm system, W & D & landscape lighting complete this stunning furnished lease opportunity. Two convenient parking spaces in front of your door, security via Doorbird and cameras.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 HUNTLEY Drive have any available units?
500 HUNTLEY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 500 HUNTLEY Drive have?
Some of 500 HUNTLEY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 HUNTLEY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
500 HUNTLEY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 HUNTLEY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 500 HUNTLEY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 500 HUNTLEY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 500 HUNTLEY Drive offers parking.
Does 500 HUNTLEY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 HUNTLEY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 HUNTLEY Drive have a pool?
No, 500 HUNTLEY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 500 HUNTLEY Drive have accessible units?
No, 500 HUNTLEY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 500 HUNTLEY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 HUNTLEY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 500 HUNTLEY Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 HUNTLEY Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

