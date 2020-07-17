All apartments in West Hollywood
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:25 AM

415 Huntley Drive

415 Huntley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

415 Huntley Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90048
West Hollywood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
In the heart of West Hollywood West, this stunning oasis is nestled behind 9-ft. tall privacy hedges with a beautiful gated courtyard.
Open floor plan with gorgeous flow, the dining room and living room enjoy natural light from skylights and French doors.
Dining room includes modern fireplace with gas stones. Kitchen boasts solid black granite countertops, custom cabinetry, and skylight.
Resort-style backyard features several areas for entertaining or lounging: Bar area with grill, fridge, and pull-down movie screen; Dining area; Sitting area under wood pergola; and a stunning heated pool and spa.
Master Suite includes spacious walk-in closet with drawers, laundry chute, and built-ins; Marbled Master bath with heated floors, mirrors, towel rack, and motion sensor lighting. Open, walk-in shower and separate tub, two sinks/mirrors and soaring cathedral ceiling with wooden beams, and elegant chandelier. Tons of natural light!
Surround sound, alarm, Nest, recessed Lutron smart lighting, blackout shades and automatic skylights in bedrooms, wood floors throughout, and complete privacy are just some of the amazing features of this home.
Automatic gate and private driveway lead to Garage. Loads of storage in garage and floored attic.
Located in most sought-after WeHo location, just steps from the Pacific Design Center, Library, Park, and the most incredibly chic shops and cafes this city has to offer! Website: http://www.offmulhollandhomes.com/415-huntley-drive

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Huntley Drive have any available units?
415 Huntley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 415 Huntley Drive have?
Some of 415 Huntley Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Huntley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
415 Huntley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Huntley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 415 Huntley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 415 Huntley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 415 Huntley Drive offers parking.
Does 415 Huntley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 Huntley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Huntley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 415 Huntley Drive has a pool.
Does 415 Huntley Drive have accessible units?
No, 415 Huntley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Huntley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 Huntley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 415 Huntley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 Huntley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
