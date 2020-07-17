Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

In the heart of West Hollywood West, this stunning oasis is nestled behind 9-ft. tall privacy hedges with a beautiful gated courtyard.

Open floor plan with gorgeous flow, the dining room and living room enjoy natural light from skylights and French doors.

Dining room includes modern fireplace with gas stones. Kitchen boasts solid black granite countertops, custom cabinetry, and skylight.

Resort-style backyard features several areas for entertaining or lounging: Bar area with grill, fridge, and pull-down movie screen; Dining area; Sitting area under wood pergola; and a stunning heated pool and spa.

Master Suite includes spacious walk-in closet with drawers, laundry chute, and built-ins; Marbled Master bath with heated floors, mirrors, towel rack, and motion sensor lighting. Open, walk-in shower and separate tub, two sinks/mirrors and soaring cathedral ceiling with wooden beams, and elegant chandelier. Tons of natural light!

Surround sound, alarm, Nest, recessed Lutron smart lighting, blackout shades and automatic skylights in bedrooms, wood floors throughout, and complete privacy are just some of the amazing features of this home.

Automatic gate and private driveway lead to Garage. Loads of storage in garage and floored attic.

Located in most sought-after WeHo location, just steps from the Pacific Design Center, Library, Park, and the most incredibly chic shops and cafes this city has to offer! Website: http://www.offmulhollandhomes.com/415-huntley-drive