395 HUNTLEY Drive

395 Huntley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

395 Huntley Drive, West Hollywood, CA 90048
West Hollywood

Amenities

This beautifully designed second floor unit features 2 large bedrooms and bathrooms, an open living/dining/kitchen floor plan with high exposed ceilings and tons of windows and sliding doors with natural light throughout. The unit was recently completely renovated and has the feel of a brand new home. A laundry room, fireplace, master balcony, exposed central AC/heating, security cameras, private access, 2 parking spots and storage cabinets downstairs are just some of the features and amenities. The unit sits on a quiet dead end street in central West Hollywood, while walking anywhere is made convenient with just 1 block walk to prime Melrose Ave with trendy coffee shops, retail, and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 395 HUNTLEY Drive have any available units?
395 HUNTLEY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 395 HUNTLEY Drive have?
Some of 395 HUNTLEY Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 395 HUNTLEY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
395 HUNTLEY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 395 HUNTLEY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 395 HUNTLEY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hollywood.
Does 395 HUNTLEY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 395 HUNTLEY Drive offers parking.
Does 395 HUNTLEY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 395 HUNTLEY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 395 HUNTLEY Drive have a pool?
No, 395 HUNTLEY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 395 HUNTLEY Drive have accessible units?
No, 395 HUNTLEY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 395 HUNTLEY Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 395 HUNTLEY Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 395 HUNTLEY Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 395 HUNTLEY Drive has units with air conditioning.
