All apartments in West Hollywood
Find more places like 1427 N Laurel Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Hollywood, CA
/
1427 N Laurel Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1427 N Laurel Ave

1427 North Laurel Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Hollywood
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

1427 North Laurel Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stylishly Remodeled 2 bed, 1 bath in prime Sunset Strip location! Spacious unit features ebony hardwood floors, a brand new kitchen w stainless steel appliances, farmhouse sink, black granite countertops and more! This bright unit is flooded with natural light and features an oversized living room. Fall In love with the sophistication of this apartment with original crown moldings. This apartment truly feels like a home. Walking distance to Trader Joe's, Bristol Farms, Bar Marmont and incredible shops and restaurants. Beautiful shared courtyard/outdoor space.

(RLNE3817212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1427 N Laurel Ave have any available units?
1427 N Laurel Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Hollywood, CA.
What amenities does 1427 N Laurel Ave have?
Some of 1427 N Laurel Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1427 N Laurel Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1427 N Laurel Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1427 N Laurel Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1427 N Laurel Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1427 N Laurel Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1427 N Laurel Ave offers parking.
Does 1427 N Laurel Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1427 N Laurel Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1427 N Laurel Ave have a pool?
No, 1427 N Laurel Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1427 N Laurel Ave have accessible units?
No, 1427 N Laurel Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1427 N Laurel Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1427 N Laurel Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1427 N Laurel Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1427 N Laurel Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crescent at West Hollywood
1274 N Crescent Heights Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Mediterranean Village West Hollywood
840 N. Larrabee St.
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Angelene
915 North La Brea Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90038
Via at Sunset Plaza
1124 N Sherbourne Dr
West Hollywood, CA 90069
The Camden
1540 N Vine St
West Hollywood, CA 90028
Villa Sevilla
1342 North Harper Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Domain WeHo
7141 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
Modera Hollywood
6775 Selma Avenue
West Hollywood, CA 90028

Similar Pages

West Hollywood 1 BedroomsWest Hollywood 2 Bedrooms
West Hollywood Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Hollywood Pet Friendly Places
West Hollywood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CA
Culver City, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts