1427 N Laurel Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stylishly Remodeled 2 bed, 1 bath in prime Sunset Strip location! Spacious unit features ebony hardwood floors, a brand new kitchen w stainless steel appliances, farmhouse sink, black granite countertops and more! This bright unit is flooded with natural light and features an oversized living room. Fall In love with the sophistication of this apartment with original crown moldings. This apartment truly feels like a home. Walking distance to Trader Joe's, Bristol Farms, Bar Marmont and incredible shops and restaurants. Beautiful shared courtyard/outdoor space.



